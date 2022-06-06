Back 2 Work job orders: June 6 - 10, 2022

Monday June 6, 2022
Job Title: Virtual Career Fair City: Mohawk Valley, NY
The Department of Labor will be holding a Mohawk Valley Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday June 8th from 11 am to 2 pm. More than 50 businesses will be participating. Chat with recruiters from local businesses and upload your resume for instant interviews. Tuesday June 7th is preview day so you can check out all the great opportunities. Get the details at WKTV.com.
Visit https://nysdolvirtual5.easyvirtualfair.com For more info VirtualJobFairs@labor.ny.gov
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday June 6, 2022
Job Title: Paralegal City: Utica, NY
Full time for real estate services company. Duties: Provide general paralegal assistance to staff, research and prepare legal documents, and perform basic office responsibilities including filing, typing, and proofreading. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one year of experience.
Pay: $20.00-$25.00/hour. Job Order # NY1421480
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday June 7, 2022
Job Title: Fitness Specialist City: Marcy, NY
Full time for a business that provides customized fitness center programs at corporate fitness sites. Duties: Develop safe and effective exercise programs, teach group exercise classes, and assist with developing creative health promotion programs. Requirements: Current Personal Trainer Certification from a nationally recognized organization preferred.
Pay: $16.00-$17.50/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF3282793
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday June 7, 2022
Job Title: Molding Supervisor City: Canastota, NY
Full time for a company specializing in injection molding, manufacturing, and machining. Duties: Supervise a production team to achieve daily goals, manage inventory control, and reduce cost and down-time. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a minimum of two years supervisory experience. Experience in lean manufacturing or continuous improvement preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1421518
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday June 8, 2022
Job Title: Principal Account Clerk City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a municipal office. Duties: Plan, assign, and supervise major account keeping activities. Maintain a wide variety of financial records and instruct employees in the specialized details of the work. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent AND five years of progressively responsible experience in maintaining financial accounts and records.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1421590
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday June 8, 2022
Job Title: Security Officer City: Utica, NY
Full time at a local hospital. Duties: Actively monitor the premises, patrol a variety of locations, and enforce regulations and directives. Requirements: No experience necessary. If you have retail, food service or hospitality industry background you are a great fit for this role. Training provided.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF3288217
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday June 9, 2022
Job Title: Loader City: Rome, NY
Full time for a metal building component manufacturer. Duties: Stage, check and shuttle loads of product on trailers using packing lists to verify that all parts are accounted for. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and ability to operate a forklift and loading crane. Must be able to work outside in a shipping yard.
Pay: $17.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF3288309
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday June 9, 2022
Job Title: Housekeeper City: Oneida, NY
Full time for a local historical site. Duties: Maintain the overall cleanliness of the guest rooms, museum spaces and public areas. Requirements: At least six months of cleaning or housekeeping experience preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1421609
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday June 10, 2022
Job Title: Cook City: Frankfort, NY
Part time, 3 days per week for a popular local restaurant. Duties: Prepare meals to order. Operate and maintain a sanitary kitchen area. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and at least one year of restaurant cooking experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1421607
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday June 10, 2022
Job Title: Production Mixer City: Utica, NY
Full time for a food manufacturer specializing in frozen dough products. Duties: Mix batches of dough in accordance with quality and productivity standards. Requirements: Must be able to operate all equipment used for scaling and mixing ingredients. Must be able to be certified in power walk behind pallet jacks.
Pay: $17.40-$18.50/hour, based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1408901
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and give them the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662