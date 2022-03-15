Back 2 Work job orders: March 14 - 18, 2022

Monday March 14, 2022
Job Title: Experienced Line and Prep Cooks City New Hartford, NY
Full time and part time, day and night positions available with a popular local restaurant. Duties: Prep and cook food according to specifications. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 1 year of experience. Candidates must have dependable transportation and an excellent attendance and work history.
Pay: Starts $15.00/hour, more based on experience. Benefits Job Order # NY1411000
_____________________________________________________________
Monday March 14, 2022
Job Title: Manufacturing Engineer City: Utica, NY
Full time for boiler and air conditioning manufacturer. Duties: Provide engineering support for assembly lines and machine centers. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in Manufacturing Engineering or Technology and five years’ experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1405939
_____________________________________________________________
Tuesday March 15, 2022
Job Title: Estimator/Project Manager City Utica, NY
Full time for a well-established building contractor. Duties: Manage private client design-build projects from start to completion. Requirements: Associates Degree in Construction Technology or a Bachelor's Degree in Construction Management and at least 3 years of related experience.
Pay: Competitive compensation. Job Order # NY1411028
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday March 15, 2022
Job Title: Non CDL Driver/Yard Worker City Ilion, NY
Full time for a local lumber company. Duties: Load trucks, deliver building materials to job sites, and assist customers as they pick up products in the yard. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a clean, valid driver’s license. Heavy lifting is required.
Pay: Pay based on experience. Benefits Job Order # NY1411092
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday March 16, 2022
Job Title: Maintenance Crew Member City Oneida, NY
Full time for a state-of-the-art commercial greenhouse. Duties: Repair and maintain packaging machinery, buildings, and grounds. Electrical duties include repairing machine controls and high voltage equipment. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 5 years of electrical or mechanical experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1410165
_____________________________________________________________
Wednesday March 16, 2022
Job Title: Help Desk/Computer Room Operator City Rome, NY
Full time for a new distribution center. Duties: Monitor mainframe computer operations and maintain PC's, copiers, and printers. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred. Must have excellent PC and Network knowledge and the ability to track and install software.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # DF2364618
_____________________________________________________________
Thursday March 17, 2022
Job Title: Administrative Assistant City Herkimer, NY Area
Full time with a Valley area business through a well-established temp agency. Duties: Answer phones, greet customers, manage social media, and complete data entry of online orders. Requirements: Strong computer skills including Microsoft Word and Excel. Must have good communication skills and professional phone etiquette.
Pay: $15.00/hour Job Order # NY1411259
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday March 17, 2022
Job Title: Caster City Chittenango, NY
Full time, first shift for a metal processing facility. Duties: Interpret melting and casting specifications and lead the pouring process. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. This is an entry-level position. Some manufacturing experience is preferred. Must be able tolerate high heat temperatures and handling molten metal.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF2382149
_____________________________________________________________
Friday March 18, 2022
Job Title: Teller City Utica, NY Area
Full time positions available at multiple locations for a local bank. Duties: Handle cash and process transactions while providing outstanding customer service. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent with at least one year of customer service experience and one year experience with cash handling.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # DF2415404
_____________________________________________________________
Friday March 18, 2022
Job Title: Security Guard/EMT City Vernon, NY
Full time for a local racetrack and casino-hotel. Duties: Respond to and manage security-related incidents Requirements: High school diploma and a Security Guard License. You can apply for this, and many other positions at a Job Fair Monday March 14th from 2 to 6 pm at the Event Center, 4229 Stuhlman Rd. in Vernon.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF2036834
_____________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and give them the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662