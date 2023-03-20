Back 2 Work job orders: March 20 - 24, 2023

Monday March 20, 2023
Job Title: Weatherization Program Director City: Utica, NY
Full time for a community service agency. Duties: Responsible for the day-to-day operations and administration of the agency’s Weatherization Assistance Program. Requirements: Associate’s degree in a business-related field or at least 5 yrs. experience in the energy conservation or construction field.
Pay: $51,487.00-$57,657.00/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1456554
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday March 20, 2023
Job Title: Virtual Career Fair Location: Online
The Department of Labor’s Central NY and Mohawk Valley regions are hosting a Virtual Career Fair tomorrow, March 21st from 11 am to 2 pm. More than 40 area businesses will have representatives available to chat about their job openings and tell you what their company has to offer.
For more info email: virtualjobfairs@labor.ny.gov
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday March 21, 2023
Job Title: Payroll Coordinator City: Utica, NY area
Full time for a local college. Duties: Perform a broad range of payroll tasks including processing weekly and bi-weekly payrolls and maintaining employee records and files. Requirements: Associate’s degree in accounting or a related field and two to three years’ experience in payroll. Experience in large payroll environment of 500+ employees and knowledge of payroll taxes preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5105626
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday March 21, 2023
Job Title: Assembler City: New York Mills, NY
Full time, first shift for a manufacturer of liquid sprayer technologies. Duties: Complete various tasks along the manufacturing process from connecting pieces by hand or using small hand tools, to packaging finished products for shipping. Requirements: Standing, bending, light lifting and attention to detail. Must be able to follow safety and quality standards. No experience needed!
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5838007
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday March 22, 2023
Job Title: Recreation Specialist-Pottery Instructor City: Barneveld, NY
Full time for a human service agency serving people with disabilities. Duties: Instruct pottery classes, Operate a kiln. Assist with exhibits & gallery installations, events, and receptions. Requirements: Bachelor's Degree or a minimum of one year of experience in a related field. Must have a valid New York State driver's license and basic computer skills. Background check required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # DF5838141
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday March 22, 2023
Job Title: Laborer City: Oneida, NY
Full time for a company specializing in building cleaning and grounds maintenance. Duties: Clear debris, rocks, trees, etc. from construction sites and load and unload construction supplies and equipment. Requirements: Must be able to lift up to 80 lbs., bend, squat, and walk for long periods of time. Prior experience in a physically demanding job is a plus.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday March 23, 2023
Job Title: Executive Director City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a local business and professional organization. Duties: Lead an association of business people promoting the local area as a great place to do business and visit. Serve as the spokesperson with key local, regional, and state governmental officials and the media. Requirements: Associate’s degree and at 2 years’ experience.
_________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday March 23, 2023
Job Title: Teaching Assistant City: Canastota, NY
Full time for local childcare center. Duties: Assist with daily lesson plans and activities while assuring the safety of the children in the classroom. Requirements: Must be at least 18 and have a high school diploma or the equivalent. One year of experience preferred. Reference check, physical, TB test and a background check are required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1458609
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday March 24, 2023
Job Title: Executive Director City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a local youth bureau. Duties: Plan, promote, and coordinate a variety of special activities to protect the welfare of children and youth. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in human services, sociology, public administration, or a related field and one year of experience working in a human services agency.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1458864
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday March 24, 2023
Job Title: Groundskeeper City: Utica, NY
Full time and part time positions for the 2023 golfing season with a local fraternal organization. Duties: Basic operation of riding triplex mowers, operation of tractors, weed eaters and lawn mowers. Requirements: Should have general maintenance skills. This is an entry-level position. Training will be provided.
Pay: Up to $16.50/hour Job Order # NY1459103
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662