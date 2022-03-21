Back 2 Work job orders: March 21 - 25, 2022

Monday March 21, 2022
Job Title: Blow & Injection Molding Machine Attendants City New York Mills, NY
Full time positions available on all shifts with a local manufacturer. Duties: Pull tanks from automatic molding machines from overhead. Trim excess plastic with cutting tool around mold. Inspect parts for quality, Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old. Must be able to stand for 8 hours. Must be able to reach overhead and pull-down tanks. Must be able to lift up to 30 pounds.
Pay: $13.50-$14.50/hour Job Order # DF1446437
_____________________________________________________________
Monday March 21, 2022
Job Title: Experienced Master Technician City: Yorkville, NY
Full time for an automotive service center. Duties: Perform the most technically complex repair work and oversee the quality of repairs and maintenance performed by other technicians. Requirements: Must be an ASE Certified Master Technician and have a high school diploma or GED. Valid driver's license required. Must be familiar with multiple makes and models of vehicles.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1411924
_____________________________________________________________
Tuesday March 22, 2022
Job Title: Bowlista City New Hartford, NY
Full and part time positions available with a café specializing in healthy, allergy friendly foods Duties: Work in every aspect of the bowl, smoothie, and food making process. Provide excellent customer service and operate a POS system. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent and one to two years of food service experience.
Pay: Competitive compensation. Job Order # NY1411887
_____________________________________________________________
Tuesday March 22, 2022
Job Title: Working Solutions In-Person Job Fair City Herkimer, NY
Herkimer Working Solutions and Herkimer College are hosting an in-person Job Fair at the Robert McLaughlin College Center at Herkimer College on Wednesday March 23rd from 3 pm to 6 pm. Over 30 businesses will be on hand conducting on the spot interviews and making offers. Don’t miss this exciting event!
Pay: Pay and benefits vary. For more info, call 315-867-1400
_____________________________________________________________
Wednesday March 23, 2022
Job Title: Shop Maintenance and Support City Cazenovia, NY
Full time for a local manufacturer. Duties: Clean equipment, drain and clean machine sumps. Collect, clean, and inventory parts, and assist with shipping. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent. Must be able to perform simple addition and subtraction, use hand tools, and have basic mechanical abilities Must be able to lift up to 40 pounds.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1411635
_____________________________________________________________
Wednesday March 23, 2022
Job Title: IT Technician/Engineer City Utica, NY
Full time for an IT consulting firm. Duties: Install and maintain computer systems and networks. Train clients on the safe usage of the IT infrastructure. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field and proven experience as an IT Technician or Engineer.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1412133
_____________________________________________________________
Thursday March 24, 2022
Job Title: Landscaper/Maintenance Person City Herkimer, NY
Part time, year- round position with an agency providing work opportunities to seniors. Duties: Work on a local college campus performing light snow removal during the winter season and light mowing and landscaping duties in the summer. Requirements: Must be at least age 55 and meet income eligibility requirements. Physical exam required.
Pay: $13.20/hour; Job Order # NY1411997
_____________________________________________________________
Thursday March 24, 2022
Job Title: Carpenter City Oneida, NY
Full time for a family owned and operated construction company. Duties: Perform all aspects of residential and commercial construction. Requirements: Valid driver’s license and reliable transportation, own tools, and knowledge of all phases of carpentry. Electrical and plumbing knowledge appreciated and compensated.
Pay: $15.00-$20.00. Benefits. Job Order # NY1411610
_____________________________________________________________
Friday March 25, 2022
Job Title: Overnight Child Care Worker City Utica, NY
Full time with a local human service agency. Duties: Provide awake overnight supervision of children. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent, some higher education preferred. Experience with children is highly desirable. Sufficient maturity to work with and relate to children is required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1412175
_____________________________________________________________
Friday March 25, 2022
Job Title: Project Engineer City Herkimer, NY
Full time for a manufacturer of metal alloys. Duties: Ensure that scheduled maintenance services for facility equipment are logged properly in the PM system. Requirements: Bachelor's degree preferred, Associates degree with appropriate experience may be considered. Industry experience preferred. Experience with Elan Manufacturing, 5S and Project Management a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1412155
_____________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and give them the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662