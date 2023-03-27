Back 2 Work job orders: March 27 - 31

Monday March 27, 2023
Job Title: Installation Crew City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a company that installs pools and spas. Duties: Cleaning and preparing sites, digging trenches, erecting scaffolding, and cleaning up waste materials. Requirements: Physical ability to perform all aspects of the job. Some work experience in a physically demanding job a plus. Must have a valid driver's license.
Pay: $16.00-$20.00/hour based on experience. Job Order # NY1458854
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday March 27, 2023
Job Title: Cyber Security Engineer City: Utica, NY
Full time for a major health insurance company. Duties: Design and implement organization-wide security infrastructures. Evaluate and propose new security solutions. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a relevant field and at least one year of related work experience preferred. In lieu of a degree, will consider six cumulative years of related experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5876308
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday March 28, 2023
Job Title: Environmental Health and Safety Technician City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local manufacturer. Duties: Implement employee training in the operation and safety of factory equipment as required under OSHA, DOT and EPA regulations. Requirements: Associate's degree in Industrial Safety or three years relevant work experience. Must be willing and able to attend off-site trainings.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF5881602
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday March 28, 2023
Job Title: Production Operator City: Ilion, NY
Full time, for a firearms manufacturer. Duties: Process components using manual and automated machines. Requirements: High school diploma or GED required; technical degree or certificate in CNC Machining or Machine Tool Technology preferred. Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs.
Pay: $19.87/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1459422
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday March 29, 2023
Job Title: Bar and Restaurant Manager City: Cazenovia, NY
Full time for a local golf and country club. Duties: Supervise restaurant and bar staff. Order liquor, food, and other supplies. Hire, train, and discipline staff. Requirements: Must have at least two years’ experience in the hospitality industry including one year experience as a manager.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1459293
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday March 29, 2023
Job Title: Assembly Technician City: Oriskany, NY
Full time for a cable manufacturer. Duties: Perform hand soldering and wire assembly. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Attention to detail and quality required. 100% paid on the job training provided.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday March 30, 2023
Job Title: General Laborers City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a local construction contractor. Duties: Assist with concrete work, earthwork, and pipe work including sewer, water line, and drainage. Requirements: 10-hour OSHA card required. Women and minorities encouraged to apply.
_________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday March 30, 2023
Job Title: Maintenance Electrician City: Chittenango, NY
Full time, first shift for a local manufacturer. Duties: Inspection, maintenance, and repair of plant-wide production equipment. Requirements: Associate's degree from a two-year college or technical school; or six months to one-year related experience or training. Experience with 480Volt 3 phase electrical power distribution systems required.
Pay: Starts at $25.09/hour. Sign on bonus. Benefits. Job Order # DF5893648
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday March 31, 2023
Job Title: Medical Office Staff City: Rome, NY
Full time for a busy medical practice. Duties: Provide exceptional patient customer service and accurate data entry with each interaction whether in person or over the phone. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent along with at least one year of office experience. Medical terminology is a must. Medent software experience preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1459652
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday March 31, 2023
Job Title: Jr. Copywriter City: Frankfort, NY
Full time, for a company that distributes safety products and industrial supplies. Duties: Create engaging content for the organization's products, services, and corporate communications. Requirements: Bachelor's degree or Associate's degree in Marketing or a related field. At least 1-year of copywriting experience preferred. Must be proficient in Microsoft Office, PowerPoint, Word, and Excel.
Pay: $19.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1459713
____________________________________________________________________________________
