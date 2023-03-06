Back 2 Work job orders: March 6 - 10, 2023

Monday March 6, 2023
Job Title: Industrial Maintenance Technician City: Utica, NY
Full time for a growing wood furnishings company. Duties: Perform scheduled preventative maintenance on tools, equipment, and building. Source materials needed for maintenance. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred. Must have at least one-year experience in maintaining industrial machinery and facilities.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1454367
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday March 6, 2023
Job Title: Network Operation Center Technician City: Holland Patent, NY
Full time for a telecommunications company. Duties: Remotely troubleshoot service issues and resolve concerns relating to Internet and traditional voice services. Requirements: High school diploma and two years of related work experience or an Associate’s degree and at least 3 months interning in an IT related field.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1454409
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday March 7, 2023
Job Title: Office Administrator/Assistant City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for an economic development agency. Duties: Answer phones, greet visitors, process mail, maintain databases, and assist with accounts payable. Requirements: Associate's Degree and/or 2 to 4 years' experience in an office setting. Must have a working knowledge of Microsoft Office and QuickBooks.
Pay: $40,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1454874
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday March 7, 2023
Job Title: CDLA Driver City: Rome, NY
Full time for a construction materials company. Duties: Lowboy/Heavy Haul driving. Position requires regular out-of-state and overnight travel. Requirements: 5 years of commercial driving experience including 2 years of verifiable Heavy Haul, Lowboy experience. Must have current unrestricted CDL Class A license and a current DOT Physical.
Pay: $28.00-$30.00/ hour, negotiable. Benefits. Job Order # NY1454551
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday March 8, 2023
Job Title: Insulation Installer City: West Winfield, NY
Full time for a company that specializes in spray foam insulation. Duties: Entry level position with room to grow. Learn to install insulation and other energy efficiency enhancing products in residential and commercial buildings. Requirements: Basic carpentry skills are a benefit, a genuine interest in construction is a plus and a clean driving record is required. Training provided.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1454540
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday March 8, 2023
Job Title: Program Manager City: Morrisville, NY
Full time for an agricultural economic development program. Duties: Work to enhance the viability of local agriculture through direct marketing and promotion of local product labels. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in a related field and marketing experience.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday March 9, 2023
Job Title: Auto Technician City: Salisbury Center, NY
Full time, immediate opening for a local car dealership. Duties: Perform oil changes, brake repair, tire changes and minor engine repairs. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Experience and own tools preferred. Must have a valid New York State driver’s license.
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday March 9, 2023
Job Title: Case Worker Assistant City: Utica, NY
Full time for a county agency. Duties: Help individuals or families with their economic, emotional, social, or environmental, needs. Perform variety of clerical, financial and related office tasks. Requirements: Associates degree with credit hours in social work or a closely related field or a high school diploma and 2 years of Human Services experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1454569
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday March 10, 2023
Job Title: Quality Control Technician City: Cazenovia
Full time, for a company that manufactures electronic timers. Duties: Manage plant quality control systems to ensure continuous production of products and materials. Requirements: Associate Degree in a technical discipline, preferably electrical, plus formal training in quality control procedures. Two or more years’ experience in an electronics manufacturing environment required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1454622
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday March 10, 2023
Job Title: Non CDL Delivery Driver City: Utica, NY
Part time for a local grocery distributor. Duties: Drive a van 4 days per week for local deliveries to restaurants, pizzerias, and grocery stores. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred. Must have a valid regular NY State driver’s license and clean driving record.
Pay: Starts at $20.00/hour. Job Order # NY1454555
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662