Back 2 Work job orders: March 7 - 11, 2022

Monday March 7, 2022
Job Title: Heavy Equipment Operator City Frankfort, NY
Full time for a municipal highway department. Duties: Drive trucks, operate snowplows and other heavy equipment. Requirements: CDLB License, reference check, physical exam, drug test, and background check required.
Pay: Starts at $20.15/hour. Benefits Job Order # NY1403274
_____________________________________________________________
Monday March 7, 2022
Job Title: Salesclerk City Yorkville, NY
Full time and part time positions with a popular bakery/deli. Duties: Greet and serve customers, operate cash register, and keep the store looking clean and attractive. Requirements: Some cashier or customer service experience would be helpful. Must be friendly, hard-working, and reliable.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1408965
____________________________________________________________
Tuesday March 8, 2022
Job Title: Community Engagement Specialist City Utica, NY
Full time for the local zoo. Duties: Organize and execute all aspects of event planning for zoo events and festivities including set up, logistics, break down, and committee meetings. Requirements: At least a high school diploma, Associate's degree preferred. Two years of professional work experience and a valid driver’s license required.
Pay: $14.00-$16.00/hour. Benefits Job Order # NY1410294
_____________________________________________________________
Tuesday March 8, 2022
Job Title: Cook City Mohawk, NY
Full time for a local nursing home. Duties: Serve meals while following approved daily menus and guidelines for modified diets. Supervise dietary staff. Requirements: High school diploma preferred. Must have cooking experience and knowledge of NY State Department of Health regulations as they pertain to an Adult Care Facility.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1410213
_____________________________________________________________
Wednesday March 9, 2022
Job Title: Manufacturing Engineer City Utica, NY
Full time for company that makes heating and cooling products. Duties: Lead a cross-functional team to achieve increased productivity. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in Manufacturing Engineering or Technology and five to seven years’ experience. Knowledge of manufacturing processes for HVAC equipment, CNC, or Sheet Metal preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1405939
_____________________________________________________________
Wednesday March 9, 2022
Job Title: Receptionist City Cazenovia, NY
Full time for a veterinary clinic. Duties: Greet visitors, answer telephones, and guide clients and their pets to exam rooms. Schedule and confirm appointments. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one year of experience. Customer service or reception experience preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # DF1858917
_____________________________________________________________
Thursday March 10, 2022
Job Title: Stocking and Unloading City Rome, NY
Full time for a major retail store. Duties: Move inventory in the backroom, unload trucks, and help customers while stocking shelves. Requirements: This fast-paced job can be physically demanding. Must be able to work required hours and shifts and have the physical ability to complete all necessary job tasks.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # DF2294298
_____________________________________________________________
Thursday March 10, 2022
Job Title: Life Insurance Claim Reviewer City Oriskany, NY
Full time for a large insurance company. Duties: Answer incoming calls from policyholders, beneficiaries, attorneys, and families of the deceased providing them with superior customer service. Requirements: High school diploma required. College degree preferred. Strong data entry skills and outstanding communication skills required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF2318426
_____________________________________________________________
Friday March 11, 2022
Job Title: Production Supervisor City Utica, NY
Full time for a food processing company. Duties: Ensure that production operates efficiently while maintaining quality and safety standards. Requirements: Associates degree in Production Management or 5 years' experience in a related field. Training in HACCP programs and OSHA regulations preferred.
Pay: $50,000-$70,000/year. Benefits Job Order # NY1408888
_____________________________________________________________
Friday March 11, 2022
Job Title: Color Matching Powder Coat Operator City Rome, NY
Full time for a company specializing in high quality powder coatings. Duties: Operate machines or equipment used for coating processes; select and mix coating materials, coat areas inaccessible to the hand sprayer using a brush or roller. Requirements: Ability to lift up to 55 lbs. No experience required but manufacturing or spray-painting experience would be a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1410364
_____________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and give them the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662