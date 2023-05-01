Back 2 Work job orders: May 1 - 5, 2023

Monday May 1, 2023
Job Title: Maintenance Mechanic City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local housing authority. Duties: Maintain and repair public buildings, grounds, and equipment. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and two years of building and grounds maintenance experience.
Pay: Competitive salary. Benefits Job Order # NY1456407
Monday May 1, 2023
Job Title: Auto Body Technician City: Utica, NY
Full time for a new local business. Duties: Perform frame and autobody repair, and prep vehicles for painting. Requirements: Experience preferred. Business will train the right candidate. Valid NYS driver license required.
Pay: $27.00/hour. Advancement opportunities. Job Order # NY1458635
Tuesday May 2, 2023
Job Title: Order Picker/Packer City: Oriskany, NY
Full time openings on various shifts for a local print shop’s warehouse. Duties: Pick and pack books in a state-of-the-art distribution facility. Requirements: No experience necessary, business will train.
Pay: $15.00/hour. Overtime at premium rates. Benefits. Job Order # NY1464603
Tuesday May 2, 2023
Job Title: Summer Youth Counselor City: Wampsville, NY
Full time, temporary position with a county agency’s summer employment program. Duties: Supervise young people working on various worksites. Requirements: 60 hours of college credit or a high school diploma and two years of work experience. Volunteer and part time work will be considered. Valid driver’s license required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1464127
Wednesday May 3, 2023
Job Title: Benefits Coordinator City: Frankfort, NY
Full time, for a safety and industrial supply distributor. Duties: Coordinate benefit offerings for company employees. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent required. Associate's Degree or higher in Business or a related field is preferred. Must have 2 years’ experience, preferably working in some aspect of Human Resources. Benefits knowledge would be a plus.
Pay: $18.00-$20.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1464280
Wednesday May 3, 2023
Job Title: Executive Housekeeper City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local hotel. Duties: Manage the hotel’s housekeeping and laundry facilities. Schedule and supervise staff. Requirements: Six months to one-year of related experience including experience leading a team of professionals. One year certificate from a college or technical school or the equivalent preferred.
Thursday May 4, 2023
Job Title: Accounting Technician City: Rome, NY
Full time for a federal agency handling accounting for the US military. Duties: Receiving, validating, recording, and reporting accounting transactions. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in accounting or a related field or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training.
Thursday May 4, 2023
Job Title: Utility Person City: New Hartford, NY
Part time for local bakery. Duties: Wash and clean pans, trays, and utensils and assist bakers as needed. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred. No experience required. Training will be provided.
Pay: $14.20-$18.00/hour, based on experience. Job Order # NY1464592
Friday May 5, 2023
Job Title: CDL A Truck Driver City: Mohawk, NY
Full time for a trucking company that specializes in hauling milk. Duties: Transport milk from area farms to various milk processing plants in & around New York, New Jersey & Massachusetts. Home every night. Requirements: CDL A driver’s license and 2 years of experience.
Pay: $24.50hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1464513
Friday May 5, 2023
Job Title: Office Assistant City: Oneida, NY
Full time for a regional healthcare organization. Duties: Greet patients, schedule appointments, and maintain electronic medical records, Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent and two years of relevant work experience required. Certification as a Medical Office Assistant preferred. Skills in medical terminology a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6084367
