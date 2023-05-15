Back 2 Work job orders: May 15 - 19, 2023

Monday May 15, 2023
Job Title: Construction Laborer City: Blossvale, NY
Full time for a construction company specializing in water and sewer utilities. Duties: Perform a variety of tasks involving physical labor. Inspect and maintain equipment and vehicles. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent. Experience preferred but will train the right candidate. Clean NY State driver’s license required. CDL A license preferred.
Pay: $18.00-$30.00. Benefits Job Order # NY1465664
Job Title: In-Person Mini Job Fair City: Utica, NY
There will be an In Person Mini Job Fair Wednesday, May 17th from 11 am to 1 pm at Utica Working Solutions in the State Office Building on Genesee Street. Recruiters from businesses looking to fill jobs in Advanced Manufacturing, Healthcare, Human Services, Distribution, Finance and Hospitality will be there to talk about their opportunities and to set up interviews.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. For more information call Working Solutions at 315-793-2229
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Job Title: Administrative Assistant City: Utica, NY
Full time for a medical research institute. Duties: Provide clerical support to the Development, Marketing and Communications Department. Requirements: Associates degree and 3 to 5 years’ experience in an administrative role. Excellent communication, proofreading and editing skills required.
Pay: Competitive salary. Benefits. Job Order # NY1465242
Job Title: Order Selector City: New York Mills, NY
Full time for a local beverage distributor. Duties: Operate warehouse equipment to pick products, build pallets and load orders on trucks. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and proven experience as an order picker or in another warehouse position. Must be physically capable of performing all aspects of the job.
Pay: 19.25-$23.00/hour. Benefits Job Order # NY1465517
Wednesday May 17, 2023
Job Title: Personal Care Aide City: Oneida, Madison, and Herkimer Counties
Full and part time positions, flexible scheduling, and free training classes available with a local homecare provider. Duties: Assist with errands, prepare meals, provide personal care, and give medication reminders. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and two years of verifiable work experience OR 6 months of personal care aide experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1465613
Job Title: Human Resources Generalist City: Ilion, NY
Full time for a local manufacturer. Duties: Assist in selecting employees to fill vacant positions, administer HR policies and help with onboarding and orientation. Requirements: Associates degree required. Bachelor’s degree preferred. Two to four years of related experience or training will be considered as a substitute for degrees. Experience in a Union environment preferred.
Thursday May 18, 2023
Job Title: Switchboard Operator City: Hamilton, NY
Full time for a local hospital. Duties: Answer the main hospital switchboard, coordinate, and dispatch calls. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 1 year of experience required, preferably in a hospital environment. Fluency in English required. Knowledge of additional languages is desirable.
Job Title: Cook City: Rome, NY
Full time, breakfast or dinner shift for an independent living facility. Duties Prepare and serve meals and maintain a sanitary kitchen area. Requirements: Must work well with an older population. Must be self-directed and able to complete work with minimal supervision. One year of verifiable work experience required. Willing to train the right candidate.
Pay: $500.00/week. Job Order # NY1465604
Friday May 19, 2023
Job Title: Director of Digital Marketing City: Oriskany, NY
Full time for a manufacturer of fiber optic components. Duties: Develop and implement a cohesive digital marketing plan for the company. Requirements: Associates degree required. Bachelor’s degree preferred. Must have 8 years of proven experience in marketing leadership or another senior role. Experience with CRM software and digital marketing tools required.
Pay: $50,000-$70,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1465481
Job Title: Heavy Equipment Operator City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for an excavating contractor specializing in heavy, highway, and civil construction. Duties: Operate heavy equipment for waterline, sanitary, sewer and drainage projects. Requirements: CDL A or CDL B driver’s license and OSHA 10 card. Must be familiar with concrete work, earthwork, and pipe work.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1465841
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662