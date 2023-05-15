 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON AND AGAIN
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon and
Wednesday afternoon.

Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20
to 25 percent with west winds gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Wednesday will be much cooler than today, however relative
humidity values will once again fall below 30 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Back 2 Work job orders: May 15 - 19, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

Monday May 15, 2023

Job Title: Construction Laborer City: Blossvale, NY

Full time for a construction company specializing in water and sewer utilities. Duties: Perform a variety of tasks involving physical labor. Inspect and maintain equipment and vehicles. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent. Experience preferred but will train the right candidate. Clean NY State driver’s license required. CDL A license preferred.

Pay: $18.00-$30.00. Benefits Job Order # NY1465664

____________________________________________________________________________________

Monday May 15, 2023

Job Title: In-Person Mini Job Fair City: Utica, NY

There will be an In Person Mini Job Fair Wednesday, May 17th from 11 am to 1 pm at Utica Working Solutions in the State Office Building on Genesee Street. Recruiters from businesses looking to fill jobs in Advanced Manufacturing, Healthcare, Human Services, Distribution, Finance and Hospitality will be there to talk about their opportunities and to set up interviews.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. For more information call Working Solutions at 315-793-2229

___________________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Job Title: Administrative Assistant City: Utica, NY

Full time for a medical research institute. Duties: Provide clerical support to the Development, Marketing and Communications Department. Requirements: Associates degree and 3 to 5 years’ experience in an administrative role. Excellent communication, proofreading and editing skills required.

Pay: Competitive salary. Benefits. Job Order # NY1465242

____________________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Job Title: Order Selector City: New York Mills, NY

Full time for a local beverage distributor. Duties: Operate warehouse equipment to pick products, build pallets and load orders on trucks. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and proven experience as an order picker or in another warehouse position. Must be physically capable of performing all aspects of the job.

Pay: 19.25-$23.00/hour. Benefits Job Order # NY1465517

____________________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday May 17, 2023

Job Title: Personal Care Aide City: Oneida, Madison, and Herkimer Counties

Full and part time positions, flexible scheduling, and free training classes available with a local homecare provider. Duties: Assist with errands, prepare meals, provide personal care, and give medication reminders. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and two years of verifiable work experience OR 6 months of personal care aide experience.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1465613

____________________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday May 17, 2023

Job Title: Human Resources Generalist City: Ilion, NY

Full time for a local manufacturer. Duties: Assist in selecting employees to fill vacant positions, administer HR policies and help with onboarding and orientation. Requirements: Associates degree required. Bachelor’s degree preferred. Two to four years of related experience or training will be considered as a substitute for degrees. Experience in a Union environment preferred.

__________________________________________________________________________________

Thursday May 18, 2023

Job Title: Switchboard Operator City: Hamilton, NY

Full time for a local hospital. Duties: Answer the main hospital switchboard, coordinate, and dispatch calls. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 1 year of experience required, preferably in a hospital environment. Fluency in English required. Knowledge of additional languages is desirable.

____________________________________________________________________________________

Thursday May 18, 2023

Job Title: Cook City: Rome, NY

Full time, breakfast or dinner shift for an independent living facility. Duties Prepare and serve meals and maintain a sanitary kitchen area. Requirements: Must work well with an older population. Must be self-directed and able to complete work with minimal supervision. One year of verifiable work experience required. Willing to train the right candidate.

Pay: $500.00/week. Job Order # NY1465604

____________________________________________________________________________________

Friday May 19, 2023

Job Title: Director of Digital Marketing City: Oriskany, NY

Full time for a manufacturer of fiber optic components. Duties: Develop and implement a cohesive digital marketing plan for the company. Requirements: Associates degree required. Bachelor’s degree preferred. Must have 8 years of proven experience in marketing leadership or another senior role. Experience with CRM software and digital marketing tools required.

Pay: $50,000-$70,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1465481

____________________________________________________________________________________

Friday May 19, 2023

Job Title: Heavy Equipment Operator City: New Hartford, NY

Full time for an excavating contractor specializing in heavy, highway, and civil construction. Duties: Operate heavy equipment for waterline, sanitary, sewer and drainage projects. Requirements: CDL A or CDL B driver’s license and OSHA 10 card. Must be familiar with concrete work, earthwork, and pipe work.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1465841

____________________________________________________________________________________

For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.

Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662

