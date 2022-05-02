Back 2 Work job orders: May 2 - 6, 2022

Monday May 2, 2022
Job Title: Mohawk Valley Virtual Career Fair City: Utica, NY
The Department of Labor will be holding a Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday May 4th from 11 am to 2 pm. More than 40 businesses will be participating. Chat with recruiters from local companies and upload your resume for instant interviews. Tomorrow (Tuesday May 3rd) is preview day so you can check out all the great opportunities. Get the details at WKTV.com.
Visit nysdolvirtual5.easyvirtualfair.com. For more info VirtualJobFairs@labor.ny.gov
_____________________________________________________________
Job Title: Receptionist City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a company specializing in precision manufacturing. Duties: Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful attitude. Assist with administrative tasks like copying, faxing, taking notes, and answering phones. Requirements: High school diploma and two years or experience as a receptionist or in a related position. Must be proficient in Microsoft Office software.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1416235
_____________________________________________________________
Job Title: Toolmaker Apprentice City Cazenovia, NY
Full time for machine controls manufacturer. Duties: Learn to machine parts from prints and repair and maintain injection molds. Participate in hands-on problem solving and basic design work. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Must have basic math and computer skills along with the ability to learn CAM software.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1415932
_____________________________________________________________
Job Title: Events Assistant-Stage Hand City Utica, NY
Part time for a local college. Duties: Provide skilled technical assistance to groups that use school theatrical, performance, and conference facilities. Requirements: Must have the flexibility to work evenings and weekends. At least one year of live audio mixing, theatrical lighting and rigging or event production experience preferred.
Pay: Starts at $13.20/hour. Job Order # DF2932780
_____________________________________________________________
Job Title: Painter City New Hartford, NY
Full time for a local painting contractor. Duties: Painting interiors and exteriors of both commercial and residential properties. Experienced painters as well as those willing to learn the trade are encouraged to apply. Requirements: Must have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation. Drug screen and background check required.
Pay: Based on experience. Job Order # NY1416075
_____________________________________________________________
Job Title: School Bus Driver City Rome, NY
Part time for a school transportation service. Duties: Experienced bus drivers and driver trainees are both encouraged to apply. Paid training leading to a CDL B is available for non-CDL drivers. Requirements: Must be at least 21 years old and have held a valid driver's license for at least 3 years. Drug screen and physical required.
Pay: $20-$22.50/hour. Sign on Bonus. Job Order # DF2933695
_____________________________________________________________
Job Title: Nursing Coordinator City Herkimer, NY
Full time for a nursing and rehabilitation center. Duties: Ensure that there is an appropriate number of nurses employed and scheduled on each shift. Requirements: Associates in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field preferred and at least 2 years' experience with scheduling in a medical based facility preferred.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF2902950
_____________________________________________________________
Job Title: Warehouse Associate City Oneida, NY
Part time, overnight position with a home improvement store. Duties: Unloading merchandise from incoming freight, moving it to the sales floor, and stocking departments. Requirements: Three to six months of experience in a restaurant, hospitality, or warehouse job. Must be able to meet the physical demands of moving merchandise for the majority of the shift.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # DF2946502
_____________________________________________________________
Job Title: Maintenance Helper City Sylvan Beach, NY
Full time, seasonal position through October for a local amusement park. Duties: Perform buildings and grounds maintenance. Requirements: High school diploma and one year of related experience. Basic knowledge of hand tools, carpentry, painting, plumbing and electrical is required.
Pay: Negotiable, based on experience. Job Order # NY1416493
_____________________________________________________________
Job Title: Personal Shopper City Rome NY
Part time for a large retailer. Duties: Walk up to 5 miles each day while fulfilling online customer orders.
Review customer orders, locate and select merchandise on the sales floor and ensure customer orders are filled accurately, Requirements: Good customer service skills and the physical ability to perform the job.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1416524
_____________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and give them the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662