Back 2 Work job orders: May 22 - 26, 2023

Monday May 22, 2023
Job Title: Construction Laborer City: Poland, NY
Full time for a fence company with projects throughout the state. Duties: Install all types of commercial fencing. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent and one year of work experience, preferably in construction. Must have a clean NY State driver’s license. OSHA 10 Card required.
Pay: Prevailing Wage. Benefits. Job Order # NY1465905
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday May 22, 2023
Job Title: Certified Nurse Aide City: Utica, NY
Full time and part time positions with a healthcare staffing agency. Duties: Assist nursing staff with providing basic care for residents. Requirements: Must have a current, valid New York State Certification for Nursing Assistants and 6 consecutive months of full time CNA experience in long term care.
Pay: $20.50-$22.50/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1465808
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Job Title: Driving Instructor City: Wampsville, NY
Full time or part time for a local driving school. Duties: Conduct driving lessons in a company car. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Must be at least 21 years of age and have a clean New York State driver’s license and 2 years of driving experience. Must pass the required driving instructor tests. Paid training and study time provided.
Pay: $18.00-$22.00/hour. Job Order # NY1465897
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Job Title: Equipment Technician City: Marcy, NY
Full time for a manufacturer of semiconductor chips. Duties: Perform corrective, preventative, and predictive maintenance tasks on semiconductor tools. Requirements: An Associate’s degree in Electronics Technology or a Bachelor’s degree in a related field and at least 3 years of equipment maintenance experience required.
Pay: Competitive Pay. Benefits Job Order # DF6165328
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Job Title: Human Resources Manager City: Vernon, NY
Full time for a food processing manufacturer. Duties: Recruit employees to fill vacant positions, conduct new employee orientation, manage performance programs. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and/or 5 years of experience in training and human resources. Computer knowledge and public speaking skills are a must.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6149286
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Job Title: Auto Parts Driver City: Oneida, NY
Full time for an auto body finishing supply distributor. Duties: Deliver goods to area body shops. Maintain a clean company vehicle and communicate any mechanical issues that may arise. Requirements: Must have a clean New York State driver’s license. Must be able to read English and verify the accuracy of invoices. Ability to lift up to 50 lbs. required.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday May 25, 2023
Job Title: Property Manager City: Whitesboro, NY
Full time for a local apartment community. Duties: Oversee the leasing and service departments' daily operations. Requirements: High school diploma and at least three years of property management experience including one year of supervisory experience at a large-scale, residential apartment community.
_________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday May 25, 2023
Job Title: Quality Manager City: Utica, NY
Full time for a company that manufactures high-quality webbing assemblies. Duties: Perform inspection and quality control activities, including in-process inspection, sampling, and inspection of finished products. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in a technical field preferred. Strong working knowledge of Quality Management Systems and managerial experience required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # DF6161800
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday May 26, 2023
Job Title: Executive Services Manager City: Mohawk, NY
Full time for an office supply distributor. Duties: Provide administrative and clerical support to the executive and management team including drafting memos, correspondence, reports, spreadsheets, flyers, and contracts, Requirements: Associates degree and one year of experience. Must have excellent creative, business writing and proofreading skills.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1466013
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday May 26, 2023
Job Title: Youth Specialist City: Utica, NY
Full time for a community organization serving at-risk youth and their families. Duties: Supervise staff and youth during program hours. Provide services needed for youth to maintain self-sufficiency. Create new partnerships in the community to provide a network of support. Requirements: Associates degree in a Human Services related field or equivalent experience.
Pay: $17.22-$22.96/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1466053
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662