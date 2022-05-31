Back 2 Work job orders: May 30 - June 2, 2022

Monday May 30, 2022
Job Title: Computer Service Technician City: New Hartford, NY
Full time, for a company that specializes in computer repairs. Duties: Install software patches, diagnose, and repair software and hardware problems. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent required. Associates degree or related college course work preferred. Must have 3 years' experience. Knowledge of both Mac and PC preferred but experience with either platform will be considered.
Pay: Based on experience. Job Order # NY1420847
Monday May 30, 2022
Job Title: General Laborer City: West Winfield, NY
Full time for a facility that specializes in turbine overhauls. Duties: Operate various machines and perform various processes to repair turbine engine components. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Trade school training in machining or welding preferred, but not required. Willing to train. Driver's license required.
Pay: $15.00-$18.00. Benefits. Job Order # NY1420864
Tuesday May 31, 2022
Job Title: Payroll Clerk City: Sangerfield, NY
Full time for a manufactured homes builder. Duties: Process payroll and maintain related records. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and at least one-year of payroll or HR department experience. Must be able to process basic functions and formulas in Microsoft Excel. Familiarity with payroll software (UltiPro) is a plus. Knowledge of MS Office required.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF3234037
Tuesday May 31, 2022
Job Title: Instrumentation Technician City: Chittenango, NY
Full time for a metal foundry. Duties: Test, calibrate, install, repair, and inspect manufacturing control and monitoring devices. Requirements: Associate Degree or the equivalent or 6 months of related experience. Must be able to read blueprints. Experience in a manufacturing, foundry, metal casting, or vacuum processing environment is a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF3239970
Wednesday June 1, 2022
Job Title: Secure Care Treatment Aide City: Marcy, NY
Full time for a state mental health facility. Duties: Assist in the psychiatric treatment, rehabilitation, and care of individuals diagnosed with mental illness or with emotional or social behavior problems. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent AND one year of direct patient care experience working with individuals diagnosed with mental illness or with emotional or social behavior problems.
Pay: $47,000- $51,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # DF2240711
Wednesday June 1, 2022
Job Title: Human Resources Generalist City: Vernon, NY
Full time for a food and beverage manufacturer. Duties: Recruit, interview, test, and select employees to fill vacant positions. Keep records of benefits plans participation and personnel transactions. Requirements: Associates Degree preferred, Bachelor’s degree a plus. Must have strong attention to detail and the ability to maintain confidentiality. Excellent file management skills required.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF3238781
Thursday June 2, 2022
Job Title: Medical Records Clerk City: Rome, NY
Full time for a skilled nursing facility. Duties: Retrieve and deliver resident records, ensure resident records are properly completed, assembled, coded, and signed. Abstract information from records as required for insurance companies Requirements: Must have basic desktop computer skills and knowledge of medical service delivery systems. Experience providing customer service preferred.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF3230512
Thursday June 2, 2022
Job Title: Experienced Line and Prep Cooks City: New Hartford, NY
Full time or part time, day, or night positions available with a popular local restaurant. Duties: Prepare food according to specifications. Maintain kitchen area to the highest standards. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 1 year of experience. Candidates must have dependable transportation and excellent attendance and work history.
Pay: Starts $15.00/hour, more based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1421171
Friday June 3, 2022
Job Title: Delivery Station Warehouse Associate City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a major shipping company. Duties: Receive trucks full of orders and prepare them for delivery. Load conveyor belts, and transport and stage deliveries to be picked up by drivers. Requirements: Must be able to lift up to 49 pounds and be physically capable of performing required job tasks including standing in one place for long periods, walking, climbing stairs and working at heights.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF3230265
Friday June 3, 2022
Job Title: Painter/Taper City: Rome, NY
Full time for a commercial painting company. Duties: Interior and exterior painting on commercial buildings. Must be able to complete work at a fast pace. Requirements: At least 1 year experience with commercial painting required. Must have a valid driver's license and own transportation to assigned worksites.
Pay: $13.20-$25.00/hour, based on experience. Job Order # NY1421197
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and give them the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662