Back 2 Work job orders: May 9 - 13, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Back 2 Work graphic

Monday May 9, 2022

Job Title: Welder/Fabricator City: Utica, NY

Full time, immediate opening with a company that manufactures industrial equipment. Duties: Work with steel fabricating equipment including shears, breaks, rollers, and saws. Every day brings a new project so a creative individual with good mechanical aptitude is preferred. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one year of fabricating experience.

Pay: $18.00-$25.00/hour. Benefits Job Order # NY1418142

____________________________________________________________________________________

Monday May 9, 2022

Job Title: Dental Technician Trainee City: Utica, NY

Full time for a dental laboratory. Duties: Manufacture crowns, dentures, dental implants, and other dental appliances. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. The ideal candidate will have related experience working with their hands in woodworking, metal working, engraving, tattooing or similar activities. ANY artistic skills are a plus. This is an entry level position with full training provided.

Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1418013

___________________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Job Title: Registered Nurse City Little Falls, NY

Full time, night shift for a local hospital. Duties: Provide nursing care in the Emergency Department. Requirements: Associate Degree in Nursing and one-year of RN experience in a hospital healthcare setting. Must have current NYS licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse. BLS and ACLS required.

Pay: Competitive pay. $5,000 Sign on bonus. Benefits. Job Order # NY1418051

____________________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Job Title: Maintenance Worker City Canastota, NY

Full time for an industrial materials distributor. Duties: Provide maintenance services throughout the facility. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent, a valid NYS Driver’s license and one year of experience maintaining buildings and machinery. Individuals who have worked on farm equipment are encouraged to apply.

Pay: $18.00/hour. Job Order # NY1418175

____________________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Job Title: Tool and Die Machine Operator City Chadwicks, NY

Full time, first shift for a precision machine shop. Duties: Set up and operate manual machines such as saws and milling machines. Finish and deburr parts. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Must be mechanically inclined. Looking for a career- oriented individual.

Pay: $15.00-$20.00. Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1417904

____________________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Job Title: Vendor Liaison City Oneida, NY

Full time for an economic development agency. Duties: Oversee approved grocery and pharmacy store vendors that provide WIC food and formula items to their communities, Requirements: Associate's degree or previous experience in a related field. Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and familiar with Apple products. New York State driver's license required. Bi-lingual or Multilingual a plus.

Pay: $18.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1416740

____________________________________________________________________________________

Thursday May 12, 2022

Job Title: Area Manager City Frankfort, NY

Full time for new distribution center opening soon. Duties: Lead a team of hourly employees processing packages to be delivered to customers’ homes. Requirements: A Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Operations, Supply Chain, Logistics, or a related field and experience managing a team of 20+ employees. Should have experience with process improvements such as Lean, Six Sigma, or Kaizen.

Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF2979540

____________________________________________________________________________________

Thursday May 12, 2022

Job Title: IT Administrator City Rome, NY

Full time for a company that specializes in heavy construction services. Duties: Monitor new contracts and work with vendor ensure compliance. Organize and maintain a compliance recordkeeping system. Requirements: Must have an industry-related Bachelor's degree and accredited compliance management certification. Proficiency in Office 365 and SharePoint required.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1418270

Friday May 13, 2022

Job Title: Site Supervisor City Utica, NY

Full time, for a local community service agency. Duties Coordinate and facilitate the daily operations of Head Start sites in Oneida and Herkimer Counties. Requirements: Minimum of an Associate Degree in Early Childhood plus 1-year experience teaching in a Child Day Care program and 1-year experience supervising staff.

Pay: Range $17.00– $23.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1418203

____________________________________________________________________________________

Friday May 13, 2022

Job Title: Forklift Operator City Rome NY

Full time for a company that manufactures structural steel. Duties: Operate heavy duty forklift, overhead crane, and other equipment to unload trucks and move materials throughout the facility and yard. Requirements: One year of forklift experience in an industrial environment. Must be able to lift and carry up to 75 lbs. periodically.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1418246

____________________________________________________________________________________

For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and give them the job order number you'd like to apply for.

Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662

