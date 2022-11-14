Back 2 Work job orders: Nov. 14 - 18, 2022

Monday November 14, 2022
Job Title: Production Supervisor City: Utica, NY
Full time for a manufacturer of frozen food products. Duties: Supervise staff and inspect the product and process to ensure that all quality, food safety, and OSHA regulations are followed. Requirements: A two- year degree in Production Management or 5 years' experience in a related field. Must have training in HACCP/HARPC programs and OSHA regulations or be willing to complete training for each.
Pay: $50,000-$70,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1441902
____________________________________________________________________________________
Job Title: Kitchen Assistant City: New Hartford, NY
Part time, 30 hours per week, for a retreat and event center. Duties: Assist with meal preparation, wash pots and pans, operate the dishwasher, sweep, mop and assist in grocery shopping. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred. Must have a valid driver’s license and ability to lift up to 30 lbs. The ideal candidate will be detail oriented and good at following directions.
Pay: $15.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1441984
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday November 15, 2022
Job Title: Transportation Program Coordinator City: Utica, NY
Full time, for an agency serving seniors. Duties: Coordinate all volunteer transportation provided for the agency’s Non-Emergency Medical transportation and other programs. Requirements: Associate Degree preferred. Must have excellent computer skills and customer service skills. Valid & Clean NYS Driver's License & own vehicle required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1441976
____________________________________________________________________________________
Job Title: Finisher City: Chittenango, NY
Full time, first shift, for a manufacturer of metal cast parts. Duties: Use hand operated grinding tools and belt sanders to smooth out surfaces, burs, parting lines, and weld buildups on interior and exterior surfaces of parts. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. This is an entry-level position. Some manufacturing experience would be a plus but is not required. Training will be provided.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4849491
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday November 16, 2022
Job Title: Auditor City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a county agency. Duties: This is an administrative position directing the activities of the auditing department. Requirements: Must be a resident of Herkimer County and have either a bachelor’s degree in business, accounting or a related field and two years’ experience in accounting or auditing, OR an Associate degree and four years’ experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1441866
____________________________________________________________________________________
Job Title: DOL In-Person Mini Job Fair City: Utica, NY
The Department of Labor is having an in-person job fair on Friday, November 18th from 11 am to 1 pm at Utica Working Solutions in the State Office Building, 2nd Floor. Meet with representatives from Wolfspeed, Indium, CABVI, Empire State Highway Contractors and First Choice Staffing. Apprenticeships, entry level and professional positions are available. Stop by and learn about some great job opportunities.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Call 315-793-5344 to find out more.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday November 17, 2022
Job Title: Modern Software Developer City: Rome, NY
Full time for a consulting firm with expertise in analytics, digital, engineering, and cyber. Duties: Build mission-critical software from vision to production-ready system. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and at least 2 years of experience working in a technical environment. Must have knowledge of database schema design and script languages. Background investigation required to obtain security clearance.
Pay: $71,500-$132,000/year. Benefits. Job Order# DF4849223
____________________________________________________________________________________
Job Title: Open House Hiring Event City: Utica, NY
The Office of Community and Family Services will hold their Fall Open House Hiring Event on Saturday, November 19th from 10 am to1 pm in the Clark City Center, 181 Genesee Street, 3rd Floor, Utica. Currently hiring Caseworkers, Caseworker Assistants, Social Welfare Examiners and Social Workers. Tours, applications, and onsite interviews will be available. Stop in and find out what OCFS has to offer.
Apply for positions at oneida-portal.mycivilservice.com
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday November 18, 2022
Job Title: Store Supervisor City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a second-hand store operated by a human services agency. Duties: Price and display merchandise, direct workload of employees, operate cash register, handle funds, and assist store donors. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent plus one year each of supervisory experience and retail experience required.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF4856048
____________________________________________________________________________________
Job Title: Receptionist City: Oneida, NY
Full time seasonal position for a tax preparation service. Duties: Answer phones and greet clients, match clients with the best-suited tax professional for their needs, schedule clients and accept payments for services. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent. Sales and/or marketing experience would be a plus. Point of sale experience preferred. Bilingual candidates strongly encouraged to apply!
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # DF4834554
____________________________________________________________________________________