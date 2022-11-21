Back 2 Work job orders: Nov. 21 - 25, 2022

Monday November 21, 2022
Job Title: Prep Cook City: Rome, NY
Full time for a restaurant that specializes in delivering healthy meals. Duties: Prepare ingredients according to recipes and assist line chefs in preparing foods to order. Requirements: 6 months food service experience in a restaurant, fast food restaurant or cafe setting.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1442797
Job Title: Carpenter City: Waterville, NY
Full time for a local construction contractor. Duties: Install foundations, walls, floors, ceilings, and roofs. Fit and install window frames, doors, door frames, interior and exterior trim. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred. Seeking candidates with both rough and finish carpentry skills.
Pay: Based on experience. Job Order #NY1442550
Tuesday November 22, 2022
Job Title: Receptionist City: Oriskany, NY
Part time, variable hours, for a long-term care facility. Duties: Direct visitors and answer inquiries regarding activities carried on in the facility. Receive and relay messages, maintain records, and perform any clerical work as assigned. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and valid driver’s license required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1442745
Job Title: IT Technician City: Utica, NY
Full time, for a network of law offices. Duties: Provide support and maintenance to the firm’s network, computer, and phone systems. Provide upgrades, modifications, monitoring, maintenance, technical support, repairs, and end user training. Requirements: Associates Degree in Computer Science and one or more current IT Industry Certifications. One year of IT System maintenance preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1442482
Wednesday November 23, 2022
Job Title: Production Operator City: Ilion, NY
Full time for a local firearms manufacturer. Duties: Operate production machines at maximum productive levels while adhering to established safety and quality standards. Requirements: High school diploma or GED required; technical degree or certificate in CNC Machining or Machine Tool Technology preferred. Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs.
Pay: Starts at $19.87/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1442325
Job Title: Custodian City: Morrisville, NY
Full time for a local college’s Ice Plex. Duties: Assist the Technicians in performing various repairs and general and preventative maintenance on facilities and equipment. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent; previous janitorial experience and familiarity with general maintenance procedures, tools and/or equipment. Valid driver’s license required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1442773
Thursday November 24, 2022
Job Title: LPN City: Utica, NY
Full time for local hospital. Duties: Gather patient measurements and collect patient data; Record and report patient findings. Prepare patient for patient examination and treatment. Requirements: Current New York State licensure as a Licensed Practical Nurse; Basic Life Support Certification and at least one year experience as an LPN.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order# NY1442841
Job Title: Technical Assistant City: Oriskany, NY
Full time for a manufacturer of plastic molded parts. Duties: Using basic hand tools, perform on-site repairs, maintenance, and general service tasks on mechanical equipment. Requirements: High school diploma, Associates degree.in a technology field like mechanical, electrical, or electronics preferred. Must have a broad knowledge of mechanical hand tools and principles.
Pay: $35,000 - $45,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1442770
Friday November 25, 2022
Job Title: Retail Associate City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a company that sells mobile devices and service plans. Duties: Provide hands-on demonstrations of the latest technology and sell personalized solutions and service plans. Requirements: Excellent customer service skills and proven ability to succeed in a fast-paced sales environment.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1442630
Job Title: Residence Counselor City: Oneida, NY
Full time for community residence for adults living with chemical dependency. Duties. Provide chemical dependency evaluation, service planning and counseling. Monitor client interactions and act as a role model for the program participants. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent. Bachelors or Associates degree and related experience preferred. Must possess a valid NY State driver's license.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4941535
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662