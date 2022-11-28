Back 2 Work job orders: Nov. 28 - Dec. 2, 2022

Monday November 28, 2022
Job Title: Equipment Mechanic City: Whitesboro, NY
Full time for a local equipment rental company. Duties: Make repairs to rental equipment and power tools for both the company and customers. Requirements: Must have own tools and one year of small engine repair experience.
Pay: $20.00-$24.00/hour. Based on experience. Job Order # NY1443362
____________________________________________________________________________________
Job Title: Building Manager City: Rome, NY
Part time for a condominium complex. Duties: Oversee all day-to-day upkeep of the buildings and grounds. Execute approved annual budgets and inspect employees and contractors’ work. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one year of experience. Must have a Financial & Management background as well as Supervisory skills.
Pay: $30,000/year. Job Order # NY1441262
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday November 29, 2022
Job Title: Water Maintenance Worker City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local water authority. Duties: Repair, maintain and replace water mains and other water system components. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Strong mechanical aptitude needed with prior construction experience preferred. CDL license also preferred. Experience operating power tools and heavy equipment such as backhoes, excavators, and dump trucks a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1443246
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday November 29, 2022
Job Title: Production Associate City: Rome, NY
Full time for a global metals manufacturing company. Duties: Material handling, crane operations, forklift operating, machine setup, and quality control, Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. On the job training is provided so manufacturing experience is not required
Pay: Starts at $20.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1443075
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday November 30, 2022
Job Title: Office Assistant/Claims Processor City: Wampsville, NY
Full time for a county agency. Duties: Assist other billing staff and insurance companies, Medicaid, or third-party insurance payers to resolve outstanding claims. Requirements: Associates Degree, or higher, in Business Administration, Secretarial Science or a closely related field and one year of fulltime paid clerical experience which involved the processing of insurance claims and financial accounts.
Pay: Starts at $19.92/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1443296
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday November 30, 2022
Job Title: Dialysis Patient Care Technician City: Little Falls, NY
Full time for a local hospital’s Dialysis Unit. Duties: Insert patient IV, set dialysis machines, and initiate and end treatment. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent and previous experience in an acute care environment. Previous experience as a PCT, CNA or EMT a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4962319
_______________________________________________________________________________
Thursday December 1, 2022
Job Title: Lab Technician City: Vernon, NY
Full time, 2nd shift, for a manufacturer that processes dairy products. Duties: Obtain samples from in- process and packaging lines for inspection and testing. Perform chemical and bacteriological tests on raw, in process, and packaged products. Requirements: 2- year degree in a technical field or equivalent experience in the food processing field. Knowledge of microbiology and chemistry required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order# DF4973777
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday December 1, 2022
Job Title: Time and Attendance Specialist City: Utica, NY
Full time for a human service agency. Duties: Work with an electronic time-keeping-system and review reports. Analyze and verify data for accuracy. Prepare timecards for payroll. Requirements: Associate’s degree preferred; a High School Diploma or equivalent is required. One year of related experience required. Must have knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word, and Outlook.
Pay: $17.44/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF4977599
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday December 2, 2022
Job Title: Correction Officer City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for the County Sheriff’s Office. Duties: Enforce rules and regulations governing the custody, security, conduct, discipline, and safety of inmates in a County Correctional Facility. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and successful completion of New York State Commission of Corrections training prior to completion of probationary period. NYS Driver’s license required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1443350
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday December 2, 2022
Job Title: Catering Director City: Hamilton, NY
Full time for a food service contractor serving a local college. Duties. Coordinate and oversee internal and external catering events. Requirements: Bachelor's Degree in Hospitality or Culinary Arts. Must have a minimum of 5 years of experience in the hospitality industry including 2 years in management.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4962578
____________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662