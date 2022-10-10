Back 2 Work job orders: Oct. 10 - 14, 2022

Monday October 10, 2022
Job Title: Public Information Specialist City: Utica, NY
Full time for a regional education consortium. Duties: Provide customized communications and public relations support to public school districts. Requirements: Bachelor's degree and three years of professional experience in journalism, writing, public administration, marketing, public relations, or public policy. A valid driver’s license is required.
Pay: $45,260-$49,249/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1437034
Job Title: Bus Driver City: Rome, NY
Full time for a leading school transportation company. Duties: Safely transport passengers to their destinations. Requirements: Must be at least 21 years old and have held a valid driver's license for at least 3 years. Candidates will be subject to a drug screen and physical. Company offers free CDL B Permit classes along with paid training once permit is acquired.
Pay: $20.00- $22.50/hour. Sign on Bonus. Benefits. Job Order # DF4575529
Job Title: Dietary Supervisor City: Utica, NY
Full time for a 220-bed skilled nursing facility. Duties: Responsible for food service- related business and personnel management. Must ensure facility complies with all Department of Health regulations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Must be knowledgeable of special diets. Must be able to do physical work and stand for extended periods of time.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits Job Order # DF4573312
Job Title: Back Up-Front Office Manager City: Ilion, NY
Part time for a faith-based community organization. Duties: Provide front office coverage during staff absences and assist during times of heavy workload. Assist visitors, operate office equipment, and create publications & documents. Requirements: AAS in Business or Secretarial Science or a minimum 3 years in a secretarial position. Must have Microsoft Office skills and ability to type 50 words per minute.
Pay: Based on experience. Job Order # DF4562759
Job Title: Weigh Station Operator City: Wampsville, NY
Part time, 3 days per week for a county solid waste authority. Duties: Weigh trucks and perform routine clerical work recording weight information for billing and fee collection. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one year of full-time, paid cashier or clerical experience. This is a tested Civil Service position.
Pay: $22.52/hour. Job Order # NY1437052
Job Title: Clean Room Production Operator City: Utica, NY
Full time for an advanced manufacturing facility. Duties: Operate machines and other equipment for product processing including solder printing, die bonding, assembly and testing. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and general production, assembly or clean room experience. Must be able to operate a computer and stand or sit on a stool for extended periods.
Pay: $19.00-$21.85/ hour based on experience. Job Order# DF4573205
Job Title: Trim Carpenter City: Newport, NY
Full time for a construction contractor. Duties: Install fixtures, windows and doors. Do basement and bathroom remodels and kitchen updates as well as new residential construction. Requirements: Must have good mechanical knowledge of plumbing and electrical tie ins for newly installed vanities and have basic tools for the trade.
Pay: $$18.00-$25.00/hour based on experience. Benefits Job Order # DF4553408
Job Title: Mitigation Technician City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a disaster restoration service. Duties: Perform mitigation services for both residential and commercial properties from damages incurred from water, fire, smoke, mold, and environmental factors. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Valid driver's license. Background check, physical and drug test.
Pay: $16.00-$30.00/hour based on experience and training. Job Order # NY1437129
Job Title: Home Care Aide City: Rome, NY
Full time, day shift, 7 am to 3 pm, for a home health agency. Duties: Assist client with personal care, light cleaning, and meal preparation. Requirements: Candidates with at least 3 months of previous caregiving experience in the last three years, may qualify to become a PCA through the company’s free one-day alternative competency training class. Reliable vehicle & valid driver's license is required.
Pay: $15.25-$15.50/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF4576486
Job Title: Warehouse Associate City: Canastota, NY
Full time for a commercial bakery. Duties: Load and unload trailers, operate material handling equipment, troubleshoot issues with packing equipment and maintain accurate records. Requirements: Must be at least 18 or older. One to three years of shipping experience preferred. Must be able to climb, stack, unstack and carry product and lift up to 50 pounds,
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4562623
