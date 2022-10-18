Back 2 Work job orders: Oct. 17 - 21, 2022

Monday October 17, 2022
Job Title: Call Center Representative City: Rome, NY
Full time, remote capable position with a Federal Credit Union. Duties: Manage a high volume of inbound/outbound calls in a timely manner. Process loan applications and open accounts over the phone. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one year of customer service experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4617601
____________________________________________________________________________________
Job Title: Assembler City: Utica, NY
Full time, first shift for a medical device manufacturer. Duties: Perform basic manufacturing assembly, sub-assembly, and packaging duties to assemble and ship medical devices such as electrodes and ground pads. Requirements: College degree preferred. Manufacturing experience would be a plus. Training provided.
Pay: Competitive pay. Full healthcare and other benefits. Job Order # DF4617667
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday October 18, 2022
Job Title: Custodian City: Utica, NY
Full time for an Environmental Services contractor. Duties: Perform cleaning services for commercial clients. Requirements: Must have a great attitude, a way to get to work, and the ability to move throughout a building and lift up to 30 pounds. Uniform, PPE, and paid training will be provided.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # DF4624846
____________________________________________________________________________________
Job Title: Machinery Mechanic City: New York Mills, NY
Full time for a company that manufactures highway signs. Duties: Trouble shoot and diagnose production machines used to manufacture high quality steel highway safety sign parts. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Must have strong mechanical and electrical skills including Industrial, A/C and D/C drives, and PLC knowledge. Ability to read electrical and hydraulic schematics is a plus.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits Job Order # NY1437622
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday October 19, 2022
Job Title: Public Relations Assistant City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a local college. Duties: Plan and carry out promotional and informational activities and build a strong working relationship with the media and other partners. Requirements: Associate's degree in media technology, journalism, communications, public affairs, public relations, or a closely related field and two (2) years of experience involving public relations or marketing.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1437602
____________________________________________________________________________________
Job Title: Quality Control Inspector City: New York Mills, NY
Full time, third shift for a manufacturer specializing in sprayer systems. Duties: Inspect and evaluate all manufacturing processes and materials to ensure compliance with company quality control procedures. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent required. Prior experience in Quality Control or Manufacturing preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order# DF4623556
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday October 20, 2022
Job Title: Water Superintendent City: Oneida, NY
Full time for the city water department. Duties: Plan and direct the operation and maintenance of city water treatment plants and pumping stations. Requirements: NYS Professional Engineer's License; OR
Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering or a related field AND one (1) year of experience in the design, construction, operation, maintenance, or repair of a water or waste-water system.
Pay: $80,000-$90,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1437630
____________________________________________________________________________________
Job Title: Retail Sales Manager City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a national tool retailer. Duties: Serve as leader on scheduled shifts. Ensure a positive customer experience, keep shelves stocked and priced correctly. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and at least 2 years’ experience in a retail management/leadership role. Must be physically able and willing to become certified to operate a forklift.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4636367
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday October 21, 2022
Job Title: Warehouse Package Handler City: Marcy, NY
Full time and part time shifts available for a national package delivery service. Duties: Fast-paced physical warehouse work sorting and moving packages for shipment. Requirements: Must be physically capable of performing all required work. Some warehouse or material handling experience would be a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF4624455
____________________________________________________________________________________
Job Title: Restaurant Staff City: Hamilton, NY
Full time and part time openings for local restaurant. Day, evening, and weekend shifts available. Duties: Now hiring Servers, Dishwashers and Cooks. Requirements: Must be reliable and have the flexibility to work required hours. Must be able to walk and stand for long periods of time and lift up to 10 lbs.
Pay: $20.00/hour. Job Order # NY1428515
____________________________________________________________________________________