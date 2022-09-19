Back 2 Work job orders: Sept. 19 - 23, 2022

Monday September 19, 2022
Job Title: Office Manager City: Rome, NY
Full time for a company that manufactures custom machinery and products for the wire industry. Duties: Process Sales Orders. Accounts Payable, Payroll and monthly financial reports. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and some accounting coursework. Four years of related experience preferred. Must be proficient in Microsoft Excel and File Explorer.
Pay: $17.00-$20.00/hour, based on experience. Benefits Job Order# NY1433179
Monday September 19, 2022
Job Title: Machine Operator City: Oriskany, NY
Full time for a company that manufactures custom plastic parts. Duties: Inspect and sort finished parts. Grind parts to remove imperfections. Perform all aspects of packaging. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Must be able stand for an 8-hour shift, lift up to 30 lbs., and learn to operate a forklift.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1433214
Tuesday September 20, 2022
Job Title: Line Worker Apprentice City: Sherrill, NY
Full time for the city Electrical Division. Duties: Assist Line workers in the installation and maintenance of overhead and underground electric power lines and electric substations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and two years of experience. Working knowledge of basic electrical principles and circuitry is preferred. Must successfully complete all requirements of a certified apprentice program.
Pay: Starts at $20.20/hour. Benefits Job Order # NY1433548
Tuesday September 20, 2022
Job Title: Wax Assembler City: Chittenango, NY
Full time, first shift for a company that manufactures components for the commercial aerospace market. Duties: Set up, assemble, and attach a variety of wax patterns to wax frames to prepare molds for casting. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one to three years' experience in manufacturing. Wax assembly or investment casting experience preferred.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF4384409
Wednesday September 21, 2022
Job Title: Asbestos Remediation City: Utica, NY
Full time, temporary assignment for a local construction contractor. Duties: Perform asbestos and lead remediation at a downtown Utica job site. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Must have all current paperwork including DOSH, Hard Card, and OSHA 10 hour.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1433466
Wednesday September 21, 2022
Job Title: Volunteer Coordinator City: Utica, NY
Full time for an agency serving people aged 50 plus. Duties: Perform volunteer recruitment and placement. Track volunteer hours and perform data collection. Requirements: Associates Degree preferred. Experience working with volunteers preferred. Must have database management skills, a valid driver’s license, and own vehicle for travel.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1433203
Thursday September 22, 2022
Job Title: Building Maintenance Worker City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for a local college. Duties: Perform semi-skilled work in masonry, carpentry, electrical and painting. Requirements: Two years of experience in general building construction OR maintenance work experience in one or more of the standard trades, such as carpentry, plumbing, or electrical.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits Job Order # NY1433440
Thursday September 22, 2022
Job Title: Fulfillment/Assembly Worker City: Oriskany, NY
Full time, seasonal work for a local distilling company. Duties: Operate bottle filler. Apply labels to bottles. Build boxes, pack product, and palletize boxes. Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or the equivalent. One year of experience in production assembly is preferred. Must be able to lift 30-50 lbs. on a regular basis.
Pay: $15.00-$18.00/hour, based on experience Job Order # NY1433562
Friday September 23, 2022
Job Title: Accountant City: Rome, NY
Full time for a federal agency serving the military. Duties: Analyze and evaluate accounting reports and source documents. Evaluate account balances and subsidiary ledgers for accuracy and reconcile abnormal account balances. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree or 4 years of accounting experience or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training.
Pay: $ 44,740.00 - $86,074.00 annually. Benefits. Job Order # NY1433443
Friday September 23, 2022
Job Title: Store Manager City: Little Falls, NY
Full time for a community co-op store. Duties: Manage all areas of the store including administrative tasks, inventory, ordering, developing business strategies, staffing, and building maintenance. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent required. Bachelors’ degree in Business Administration preferred. Must have previous experience working in a retail environment, ideally in a managerial role.
Pay: $40,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1433598
