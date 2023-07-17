 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Back 2 Work: July 17 - 21, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Back 2 Work

Monday, July 17, 2023 

Job Title: Program Coordinator                                                           City: Utica, NY                                                                                            

Full time for an agency that provides services and training for women returning to the workforce. Duties: Act as the agency’s primary trainer and community educator. Provide job development services. Assist with grant writing and community events. Requirements: Associate’s degree required. Bachelor’s degree preferred. Will consider a recent college graduate.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits.                                                           Job Order # NY1472140

_______________________________________________________

Monday, July 17, 2023 

Job Title: Provisioning Specialist                                                        City: Holland Patent, NY                                                                                                  

Full time for a telecommunications company. Duties: Set up and configure customer networks, coordinate facility due dates and cutover procedures, port telephone numbers from various vendors, Requirements: High School diploma with at least two years' experience in telecommunications field. Must have strong skills in Microsoft Office including Word, Excel, and Power Point.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits.                                                           Job Order # NY1472108

_____________________________________________________________  

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 

Job Title: Loader and Plant Operator                                                   City:  Poland, NY

Full time year-round and seasonal positions available with a sand and gravel company. Duties: Run heavy equipment, load customer trucks, and maintain stockpiles.  Requirements: High School Diploma or GED, 2 years of work experience. Construction background required. Heavy equipment experience, preferred. Open pit mining operations and aggregate products experience is a plus.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits.                                                           Job Order # NY1472088

_______________________________________________________

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Job Title: Marketing and Public Relations Assistant                            City: Utica, NY

Full time for an agency serving the visually impaired. Duties: Assist with design, layout, and editing to produce various publications like newsletters and annual reports.  Requirements: Associates degree in Communications, Marketing, Public Relations, or a related field required.  Must have at least one-year professional experience in graphic design, public relations, or marketing.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits.                                                  Job Order # NY1472369

______________________________________________________________

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Job Title: LPN                                                                                        City: Utica, NY

Full time for a staffing agency that works with the healthcare sector.  Duties: Administer medications, procedures and treatments ordered by a physician. Requirements: Graduation from an approved school of nursing and a valid nursing license from the State of New York. Must have one current year of long-term care experience.

Pay: $33.00 - $35.00/hour, depending on experience.                          Job Order # NY1472337

______________________________________________________________

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Job Title: Automotive Service Manager                                               City: Oneida, NY

Full time for a tire and brake shop.  Duties: Assist customers with tire selections and under-car repair services. Requirements: Must be at least 18 years of age; with 1 year of experience or training in automotive parts or tire sales, OR 1 year of experience in automotive repairs and maintenance, OR any combination of education, training, and experience.

Pay: $35,000-$65,000/year, based on experience. Benefits.                 Job Order #  DF6484824                                                                            

_______________________________________________________                                                                                                                 

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Job Title: Insulation Installer                                                               City: Yorkville, NY

Full time for a business providing heating and air conditioning services. Duties: Perform and manage weatherization work including insulating walls, attics, and basements. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent.  Experience with insulation like cellulose or spray foam is preferred, but company will train the right candidate. Must have reliable transportation, a valid driver’s license, and basic hand tools.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits.                                                           Job Order #     NY1472474                                                                                            

____________________________________________________________

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Job Title: Construction Superintendent                                                 City: Wampsville, NY                                                                                  

Full time for a local construction company. Job Duties: Effectively manage the job site and supervise employees ensuring job priorities are met.   Requirements: Must have five years of related experience, a valid New York State driver’s license and reliable transportation. Must be able to read blueprints and be able to lift up to 80lbs.  

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits.                                                           Job Order # NY1472527

______________________________________________________________

Friday July 21, 2023

Job Title: Production Worker                                                               City: Dolgeville, NY                                                                                     

Full time entry-level position for a company that manufactures physical therapy equipment. Duties: Operate various machinery including foam machine, presses, grinders, molders, and spray guns.  Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred, not required. Must be able to lift and move up to 50 pounds. Previous manufacturing experience a plus.

Pay: Starts at $14.50/hour. Benefits.                                                    Job Order # DF6496462

______________________________________________________________

Friday July 21, 2023

Job Title: Junior Systems Administrator                                             City:  Wampsville, NY 

Full time for a county agency’s IT Department. Duties: Install hardware, software, and system upgrades. Resolve software and hardware related problems.  Requirements: Associates degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Technology or a closely related field and two years of paid experience. Application deadline is July 27th.

Pay: $ $72,618.00/year. Benefits.                                                           Job Order # NY1472501

Recommended for you