Back 2 Work: July 17 - 21, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023
Job Title: Program Coordinator City: Utica, NY
Full time for an agency that provides services and training for women returning to the workforce. Duties: Act as the agency’s primary trainer and community educator. Provide job development services. Assist with grant writing and community events. Requirements: Associate’s degree required. Bachelor’s degree preferred. Will consider a recent college graduate.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1472140
_______________________________________________________
Monday, July 17, 2023
Job Title: Provisioning Specialist City: Holland Patent, NY
Full time for a telecommunications company. Duties: Set up and configure customer networks, coordinate facility due dates and cutover procedures, port telephone numbers from various vendors, Requirements: High School diploma with at least two years' experience in telecommunications field. Must have strong skills in Microsoft Office including Word, Excel, and Power Point.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1472108
_____________________________________________________________
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Job Title: Loader and Plant Operator City: Poland, NY
Full time year-round and seasonal positions available with a sand and gravel company. Duties: Run heavy equipment, load customer trucks, and maintain stockpiles. Requirements: High School Diploma or GED, 2 years of work experience. Construction background required. Heavy equipment experience, preferred. Open pit mining operations and aggregate products experience is a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1472088
_______________________________________________________
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Job Title: Marketing and Public Relations Assistant City: Utica, NY
Full time for an agency serving the visually impaired. Duties: Assist with design, layout, and editing to produce various publications like newsletters and annual reports. Requirements: Associates degree in Communications, Marketing, Public Relations, or a related field required. Must have at least one-year professional experience in graphic design, public relations, or marketing.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1472369
______________________________________________________________
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Job Title: LPN City: Utica, NY
Full time for a staffing agency that works with the healthcare sector. Duties: Administer medications, procedures and treatments ordered by a physician. Requirements: Graduation from an approved school of nursing and a valid nursing license from the State of New York. Must have one current year of long-term care experience.
Pay: $33.00 - $35.00/hour, depending on experience. Job Order # NY1472337
______________________________________________________________
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Job Title: Automotive Service Manager City: Oneida, NY
Full time for a tire and brake shop. Duties: Assist customers with tire selections and under-car repair services. Requirements: Must be at least 18 years of age; with 1 year of experience or training in automotive parts or tire sales, OR 1 year of experience in automotive repairs and maintenance, OR any combination of education, training, and experience.
Pay: $35,000-$65,000/year, based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF6484824
_______________________________________________________
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Job Title: Insulation Installer City: Yorkville, NY
Full time for a business providing heating and air conditioning services. Duties: Perform and manage weatherization work including insulating walls, attics, and basements. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Experience with insulation like cellulose or spray foam is preferred, but company will train the right candidate. Must have reliable transportation, a valid driver’s license, and basic hand tools.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1472474
____________________________________________________________
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Job Title: Construction Superintendent City: Wampsville, NY
Full time for a local construction company. Job Duties: Effectively manage the job site and supervise employees ensuring job priorities are met. Requirements: Must have five years of related experience, a valid New York State driver’s license and reliable transportation. Must be able to read blueprints and be able to lift up to 80lbs.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1472527
______________________________________________________________
Friday July 21, 2023
Job Title: Production Worker City: Dolgeville, NY
Full time entry-level position for a company that manufactures physical therapy equipment. Duties: Operate various machinery including foam machine, presses, grinders, molders, and spray guns. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred, not required. Must be able to lift and move up to 50 pounds. Previous manufacturing experience a plus.
Pay: Starts at $14.50/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF6496462
______________________________________________________________
Friday July 21, 2023
Job Title: Junior Systems Administrator City: Wampsville, NY
Full time for a county agency’s IT Department. Duties: Install hardware, software, and system upgrades. Resolve software and hardware related problems. Requirements: Associates degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Technology or a closely related field and two years of paid experience. Application deadline is July 27th.
Pay: $ $72,618.00/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1472501