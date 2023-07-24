 Skip to main content
Back 2 Work: July 24 - 28, 2023

  • Updated
Back 2 Work

Monday July 24, 2023

Job Title: Transportation Supervisor City: Rome, NY

Full time for a hardware distribution center. Duties: Supervise hourly transportation employees. Oversee driver scheduling. Oversee and manage fleet repairs and maintenance. Requirements: Some college preferred. Must have supervisory experience in transportation or a related field. Must be proficient with email and Microsoft Applications

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1472766

Monday July 24, 2023

Job Title: Assembler City: Sherrill, NY

Full time for a company that manufactures outdoor power equipment. Duties: Read and follow blueprints and specifications to assemble parts and equipment. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Must be fluent in English and have basic math skills. No experience required. This is an entry-level position.

Pay: Starting at $20.00/hr. Shift differential. Benefits. Job Order # DF6537423

Tuesday July 25, 2023

Job Title: Property Manager City: Utica, NY

Full time with a not-for-profit property management company. Duties: Oversee and manage the operation, maintenance, and improvement of various housing developments. Requirements: High school diploma and 3 years' experience required. Tax Credit or Subsidized Housing experience preferred. Must have a valid driver's license.

Pay: $22.00-$24.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF6542424

Tuesday July 25, 2023

Job Title: Order Selector City: New York Mills, NY

Full and part-time positions available with a local beverage distributor. Duties: Receive and check incoming pick tickets. Locate products using technology and retrieve orders ensuring accuracy. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Proven experience as an order picker or in another warehouse position.

Pay: $ 19.25-$ 23.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1473230

Wednesday July 26, 2023

Job Title: Auto Mechanic City: Newport, NY

Full time for a local service station. Duties: Perform repair and maintenance on both foreign and domestic cars. Requirements: Four years of experience preferred. Will consider less experience. Driver’s license required. NYS Inspectors license preferred. Must be reliable and have own tools.

Pay: Up to $22.00/hour, depending on experience. Job Order # NY1472705

Wednesday July 26, 2023

Job Title: Wax Injector Operator City: Chittenango, NY

Full time, second shift for a steel processing company. Duties: Make a variety of wax patterns and sequentially disassemble and reassemble them for production operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. No prior experience required. Must be able to train on 1st shift for 4 - 6 weeks.

Pay: Starts at $18.27/hour. $2 Shift differential. Benefits. Job Order # DF6537456                                                        

Thursday July 27, 2023

Job Title: Customer Care Representative                                            

City: Little Falls, NY

Full time, part time and per diem positions for a local healthcare provider. Duties: Serve in an advanced registration or check-in role, ensuring correct and complete patient account information.  Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and at least 1 year of electronic patient account experience. Two years of customer service experience also required.

Pay: $16.00-$31.44/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1472933                           

Thursday July 27, 2023

Job Title: Human Resource Generalist City: Oneida, NY

Full time for a food and beverage manufacturer. Job Duties: Ensure that all human resources functions, policies, procedures, and reporting are in compliance. Requirements: Associates Degree preferred, Bachelor’s degree a plus. Strong computer skills and excellent file management skills are a must.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6536939

Friday July 28, 2023

Job Title: Cook City: Rome, NY

Part time for a local brew pub. Duties: Prepare burgers, sandwiches, wraps, pizza, wings, and other specialty items to order. Maintain a clean, safe kitchen environment. Requirements: Previous cooking experience required. Must be available nights and weekends.

Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # NY1472589

Friday July 28, 2023

Job Title: Circuit Board Assemblers City: Cazenovia, NY

Full time for a manufacturer of timers and controls. Duties: Populate circuit boards using diagrams and small assembly tools. Requirements: Must be 18 years of age with a high school diploma. Must have basic computer knowledge and the ability to learn and operate multiple workstations. Opportunity for advancement.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Sign on bonus. Job Order # NY1472969

