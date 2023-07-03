Back 2 Work: July 3 - 7, 2023

Monday July 3, 2023
Job Title: Junior Engineer City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local water authority. Duties: Supervises construction work. Draft and design plans and profiles for the construction of pavements, curbs, sidewalks, sewers, and drains. Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree in civil, environmental, or sanitary engineering, or a closely related field, AND one (1) year of engineering experience.
Pay: $41.50/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1471154
Monday July 3, 2023
Job Title: Non CDL Delivery Driver City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local food distributor. Duties: Drive truck 4 days per week for local deliveries to restaurants, pizzerias, and grocery stores. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred, but not required. Must have a valid regular NY State driver’s license--Non CDL and a clean driving record. Experience would be helpful.
Pay: Starts at $20.00/hour. Job Order # NY1471200
Tuesday July 4, 2023
Job Title: Cost Accounting Analyst City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a local business. Duties: Responsible for day-to-day cost accounting activities, month end journal entries, cost variance analysis, and special project work. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and 5 years of accounting experience required.
Pay: $85,000-$95,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1471053
Tuesday July 4, 2023
Job Title: School Bus Assistant
City: Utica, NY
Part time for a transportation company serving a local school district. Duties: Help students get on and off the bus. Seat students safely using needed seat belts, car seats or wheelchair restraints. Requirements: Must be at least 18 years of age and meet the job’s physical and medical requirements. Must relate to and work well with children.
Pay: $14.65-$14.95/hour. Job Order # NY1471205
Wednesday July 5, 2023
Job Title: Industrial Painter City: Oneida, NY
Full time, first shift, for a molded plastics manufacturer. Duties: Use paint application techniques and equipment to professionally finish part surfaces. Requirements: High School Diploma or the equivalent is required. Two to five years of painting experience preferred. Equivalent education and/or experience will be considered.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6441116
Wednesday July 5, 2023
Job Title: Auto Technician
City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a local car dealership. Duties: Perform brake repair, oil changes, exhaust work and tire changes Requirements: One year of experience doing auto repairs. Must have a valid New York State driver's license.
Pay: $18.00-$25.00/hour based on experience. Job Order # NY1471108
Thursday July 6, 2023
Job Title: Flooring Installer City: Taberg, NY
Full time for a specialty flooring company. Duties: Install quality rubber flooring in gyms throughout the US. Requirements: High school diploma preferred. Experience installing flooring a plus. Basic construction knowledge, a willingness to learn and a willingness to travel weekly required.
Pay: $18.00-$25.00/hour based on experience. Job Order # NY1471350
Thursday July 6, 2023
Job Title: Baker City: New Hartford, NY
Part time, for a bakery specializing in cakes. Hours are before the store opens from 7 am to 1 pm or 8 am to 2 pm. Job Duties: Follow company standards in preparing and baking cakes in 10 different flavors in 4 different sizes. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred, but not required. No experience needed. Training will be provided. Must have a valid NY State driver's license.
Pay: $14.20-$18.00/hour based on experience. Job Order # NY1471511
Friday July 7, 2023
Job Title: Receptionist City: Herkimer, NY
Part time, year-round position for an agency that provides work opportunities for seniors. Duties: Work as a receptionist in a college housing office. Answer phones, deliver mail, interact with the students, and do light computer work. Requirements: Must be at least 55 years of age and meet income eligibility requirements.
Pay: $14.20/hour. Job Order # NY1471371
Friday July 7, 2023
Job Title: Apprentice Carpenter City: Utica, NY
Full time apprenticeship positions are available with the local Carpenters’ Union. An information session will be held at the State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica at 6 pm on Monday July 10th.This is the first step to a tuition-free education and good paying career. Requirements: Must be 18 years old with a high school diploma or the equivalent and be physically able to do the job.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits
Job Order # NY1470972