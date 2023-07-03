 Skip to main content
Back 2 Work: July 3 - 7, 2023

Back 2 Work

Monday July 3, 2023 

Job Title: Junior Engineer                                                                   City: Utica, NY                                                                                           

Full time for a local water authority.  Duties: Supervises construction work. Draft and design plans and profiles for the construction of pavements, curbs, sidewalks, sewers, and drains. Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree in civil, environmental, or sanitary engineering, or a closely related field, AND one (1) year of engineering experience.

Pay: $41.50/hour. Benefits.                                                                 Job Order # NY1471154

_______________________________________________________

Monday July 3, 2023 

Job Title: Non CDL Delivery Driver                                                     City: Utica, NY                                                                                        

Full time for a local food distributor. Duties: Drive truck 4 days per week for local deliveries to restaurants, pizzerias, and grocery stores. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred, but not required. Must have a valid regular NY State driver’s license--Non CDL and a clean driving record. Experience would be helpful.

Pay: Starts at $20.00/hour.                                                                  Job Order # NY1471200

_____________________________________________________________                                                                                               

Tuesday July 4, 2023 

Job Title: Cost Accounting Analyst                                                     City:  New Hartford, NY

Full time for a local business. Duties: Responsible for day-to-day cost accounting activities, month end journal entries, cost variance analysis, and special project work. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and 5 years of accounting experience required.  

Pay: $85,000-$95,000/year. Benefits.                                                   Job Order # NY1471053

_______________________________________________________

Tuesday July 4, 2023

Job Title: School Bus Assistant                                                         

City: Utica, NY

Part time for a transportation company serving a local school district. Duties: Help students get on and off the bus. Seat students safely using needed seat belts, car seats or wheelchair restraints. Requirements: Must be at least 18 years of age and meet the job’s physical and medical requirements. Must relate to and work well with children.

Pay: $14.65-$14.95/hour.                                                                     Job Order # NY1471205

______________________________________________________________

Wednesday July 5, 2023

Job Title: Industrial Painter                                                                  City: Oneida, NY

Full time, first shift, for a molded plastics manufacturer. Duties: Use paint application techniques and equipment to professionally finish part surfaces. Requirements: High School Diploma or the equivalent is required. Two to five years of painting experience preferred. Equivalent education and/or experience will be considered.

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits.                                                          Job Order # DF6441116

______________________________________________________________

Wednesday July 5, 2023

Job Title: Auto Technician                                                                 

City: Frankfort, NY

Full time for a local car dealership.  Duties: Perform brake repair, oil changes, exhaust work and tire changes Requirements: One year of experience doing auto repairs. Must have a valid New York State driver's license.

Pay: $18.00-$25.00/hour based on experience.                                   Job Order #  NY1471108                                                                          

_______________________________________________________                                                                                                                 Thursday July 6, 2023

 Job Title: Flooring Installer                                                                 City: Taberg, NY

 Full time for a specialty flooring company. Duties: Install quality rubber flooring in gyms throughout the US.  Requirements: High school diploma preferred. Experience installing flooring a plus. Basic construction knowledge, a willingness to learn and a willingness to travel weekly required.

 Pay: $18.00-$25.00/hour based on experience.                                    Job Order #  NY1471350                            

____________________________________________________________

Thursday July 6, 2023

Job Title: Baker                                                                                     City: New Hartford, NY                                                                              

Part time, for a bakery specializing in cakes. Hours are before the store opens from 7 am to 1 pm or 8 am to 2 pm. Job Duties: Follow company standards in preparing and baking cakes in 10 different flavors in 4 different sizes.  Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent preferred, but not required. No experience needed. Training will be provided. Must have a valid NY State driver's license.

Pay: $14.20-$18.00/hour based on experience.                                    Job Order # NY1471511

______________________________________________________________

Friday July 7, 2023

Job Title: Receptionist                                                                        City: Herkimer, NY                                                                                        

Part time, year-round position for an agency that provides work opportunities for seniors. Duties: Work as a receptionist in a college housing office. Answer phones, deliver mail, interact with the students, and do light computer work.   Requirements: Must be at least 55 years of age and meet income eligibility requirements.

Pay: $14.20/hour.                                                                                 Job Order # NY1471371

______________________________________________________________

Friday July 7, 2023

Job Title: Apprentice Carpenter                                                          City:  Utica, NY

Full time apprenticeship positions are available with the local Carpenters’ Union. An information session will be held at the State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica at 6 pm on Monday July 10th.This is the first step to a tuition-free education and good paying career.   Requirements: Must be 18 years old with a high school diploma or the equivalent and be physically able to do the job.   

Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits                                                          

Job Order # NY1470972

