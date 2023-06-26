Back 2 Work: June 26-20, 2023

Monday June 26, 2023
Job Title: Mitigation Project Manager; City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a disaster mitigation company. Duties: Manage all aspects of remediation projects including demolition work, structure cleaning, contents pack outs, water. fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold remediation, and hazardous cleanings. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one year of project management experience.
Pay: $22.00-$32.00/hour based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1470647
Job Title: Metal Finisher; City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a precision metal finishing company. Duties: Operate various machines to polish metal parts to customer specifications. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent strongly preferred, but not required. No experience necessary. Company will train.
Pay: Starts at $18.00/hour, more based on experience. Job Order # NY1470613
Job Title: Software Developer; City: Holland Patent, NY
Full time for a telecommunications company. Duties: Design and create new software. Duties include meeting with users to determine their software needs, coding and testing software, and managing application process interfaces between systems. Requirements: Associates degree in computer science and one year of relevant work experience. Bachelor’s degree preferred.
Pay: Competitive Salary. Benefits. Job Order # NY1470961
Job Title: Experienced Kitchen Manager; City: Verona, NY
Full time for a local sports bar and restaurant. Duties: Responsible for all kitchen functions including purchasing and preparing food and training employees. Requirements: Should have a minimum of 5 years of experience in varied kitchen positions including food prep, line cook, fry cook and expediter and at least 6 months experience as a manager or supervisor.
Pay: $55,000+/year. Benefits. Job Order # DF6379842
Job Title: Motor Equipment Operator; City: Canastota, NY
Full time for the village public works department. Duties: Operate motor equipment that is not classified as heavy equipment. Perform manual tasks such as loading and unloading trucks, digging ditches, cutting trees, cleaning culverts, painting, and road maintenance work. Requirements: CDL B driver’s license and one year of full-time paid experience, or its part time equivalent operating automotive equipment.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1470938
Job Title: Receptionist/Executive Assistant; City: Mohawk, NY
Full time for an office supplies distributor. Duties: Perform a variety of clerical duties and provide assistance and support to the company’s management team. Requirements: Associate degree or the equivalent from a two-year college or technical school; or six months related experience or training. An equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order #NY1470600
Job Title: Coordinator-Bilingual Spanish; City: Utica, NY
Full time for a human services agency. Duties: Review participants' services; communicate with participants and support team members and maintain required documentation. Requirements: A college degree in Human Services or a related field is required. A Bachelor or Master of Social Work degree is preferred. Experience providing OPWDD funded services will be considered in lieu of education.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6403044
Job Title: Inventory Control; City: Utica, NY
Full time, four-day work week, for a local manufacturer. Duties: Unload, receive, and verify counts of incoming materials into computer system. Stock received materials. Assemble materials in advance of production requests. Requirements: High School Diploma/GED required. Receiving or inventory control experience in a manufacturing environment preferred. Knowledge of MRP systems preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6403302
Job Title: Social Media Coordinator; City: Vernon, NY
Full time for a local resort. Duties: Create daily engaging content, manage, and maintain all social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc.). Requirements: High School Diploma or GED required. Associate degree preferred. At least 3 years of integrated Marketing program development preferred. Excellent writing, editing (photo/video/text), presentation and communication skills required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6412413
Job Title: Crew Member; City: Oneida, NY
Full time for a national brand coffee shop. Duties: Prepare products in accordance with company operational and quality standards and serve them with enthusiasm in a clean, fast paced environment. Requirements: No experience necessary. Training will be provided. Must have basic computer skills, be capable of counting money and making change and must be able to lift a minimum of 50 lbs.
Pay: Competitive pay. Job Order # DF6423022