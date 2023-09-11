Back 2 Work: Sept. 11 – Sept. 15, 2023

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Back 2 Work job orders for Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2023.
Monday September 11, 2023
Job Title: Accounting Technician City: Rome, NY
Full time for a government agency providing financial services to the military. Duties: Maintain accounting transactions, accounting records, and ledgers for multiple accounts. Enter data into applicable software systems. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent and one year of experience processing financial or accounting transactions.
Pay: $37,696-$51,193/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1476168
______________________________________________________________Monday September 11, 2023
Job Title: HHAs, PCAs, and Home Companions City: Sherrill, NY
Full and part time positions available with a home healthcare agency. Various locations. Days and shifts vary depending on patient lifestyle. Duties: Assist with personal care needs and home management. Requirements: Home Health Aide or Personal Care Aide Certification required for HHA or PCA positions. No certification is required for Home Companion positions, but previous direct care experience preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1476290
______________________________________________________________Tuesday September 12, 2023
Job Title: Welders City: Little Falls, NY
Full time positions available on all shifts with the largest industrial tank manufacturer in the US. Duties: Fit and weld storage tanks. Requirements: All training provided onsite. Creativity and welding experience are a plus. Plenty of opportunity for advancement.
Pay: Minimum of $19.00/hour. Overtime available. Benefits. Job Order # NY1476510
______________________________________________________________Tuesday September 12, 2023
Job Title: IT Help Desk Technician City: Cazenovia, NY
Full time for a manufacturer of precision electronic devices. Duties: Install, assemble, and configure software, computers, network infrastructure, and peripherals. Requirements: Associates degree in computer science or computer engineering and 1-3 years of experience with end-user support. Must have experience working with Windows servers and knowledge of networking in a Microsoft environment.
Pay: $55,000-65,000/year. Benefits. Job Order # DF6902272
______________________________________________________________Wednesday September 13, 2023
Job Title: Senior Diesel Mechanic City: Utica, NY
Full time for a waste management business. Duties: Troubleshoot, repair, and rebuild major components on company vehicles and equipment. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and four (4) years of relevant work experience required. Must have a valid New York State driver’s license and clean driving record.
Pay: $27.00 - $36.00/hour. Job Order # NY1476474
______________________________________________________________
Wednesday September 13, 2023
Job Title: Landscape Laborer City: Westmoreland, NY
Full time, year-round position with a local landscaping company. Duties: Mowing, planting, mulching, installing pavers and patios and snowplowing and shoveling in the winter months. Position may be Supervisory in nature, for the right candidate. Requirements: Must be dependable. Experience preferred but employer will consider a trainee. Must have a valid NYS driver license and transportation.
Pay: Competitive pay based on experience. Job Order # NY1476550
______________________________________________________________
Thursday September 14, 2023
Job Title: Farmhand City: Morrisville, NY
Full time for a state college dairy farming program. Duties: Take care of a dairy herd and manage specific farm operations. Requirements: Three years of farm experience, or one year of farm experience and completion of a high school agricultural course, or one year of agricultural education beyond the high school level. Must be able to operate farm equipment, primarily skid loader and tractor.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6891834
______________________________________________________________
Thursday September 14, 2023
Job Title: Maintenance Assistant City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for the state canal corporation. Job Duties: Assist in the installation, maintenance, and repair of canal equipment. Requirements: Must have two years of full-time experience in maintenance or mechanical work; OR completion of an appropriate two-year technical course at a school, institute, or branch of the Armed Services. CDL B Driver’s license required within the first 5 months of hire.
Pay: $17.26 to $24.95/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF6902815
______________________________________________________________
Friday September 15, 2023
Job Title: Private Investigator City: Rome, NY
Full time, for a security agency. Duties: Investigate insurance claims for a variety of coverage including workers' compensation, general liability, property and casualty, and disability. Requirements: Associates or bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice or related field desired but not required. Company will look at experience in lieu of formal education.
Pay: $17.00-$21.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF6878702
______________________________________________________________
Friday September 15, 2023
Job Title: Human Resources Generalist City: Sherril, NY
Full time for company that manufactures outdoor equipment. Duties: Manage recruitment efforts, develop, and conduct training on HR related topics. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of three years of related professional, progressive experience in human resources; experience in a manufacturing environment preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6876727