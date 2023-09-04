Back 2 Work: Sept. 4 – Sept. 8, 2023

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Back 2 Work job orders for Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2023.
Monday September 4, 2023
Job Title: Voice Over Talent City: Rome, NY
Full time for a company that provides services to the defense and aerospace industries. Duties: Record voice-over tracks in a foreign language-Arabic, Spanish, or Russian- for the company’s online learning platform. Requirements: Native proficiency in Arabic, Spanish, or Russian and experience working with audio equipment and software required to capture and edit voice-over tracks.
Pay: $15.00-$20.00/hour. Job Order # DF6840795
______________________________________________________________
Monday September 4, 2023
Job Title: Production Supervisor City: Clayville, NY
Full time, Friday-Sunday from 7 AM - 7 PM for a company that manufactures airplane components. Duties: Manage a production team. Guide scheduling and sequencing of work to optimize production. Requirements: Bachelor's Degree and 2 years of supervisory experience or Associate's Degree and 4- years of experience or in the absence of a degree, 6 years of experience.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF6833964
______________________________________________________________
Tuesday September 5, 2023
Job Title: Experienced Tool Maker City: Oneida, NY
Full time, for a plastics manufacturer. Duties. Build, rework, repair, and assemble a wide variety of special purpose tools, fixtures, gauges, and injection molds. Requirements: High school diploma or GED required. Journeyman Toolmaker papers preferred. Ability to program and/or operate a CNC a plus.
Industrial production experience in a manufacturing facility preferred.
Pay: Competitive Pay. Enhanced OT rates. Benefits. Job Order # DF6833664
______________________________________________________________
Tuesday September 5, 2023
Job Title: Administrative Assistant City: Herkimer, NY
Full time, temp to hire opportunity with a well-respected local business. Duties: Answer and direct incoming phone calls, coordinate billing, prepare documents, organize files, and distribute mail. Requirements: High School diploma required. Previous administrative experience preferred. Must be highly proficient with Microsoft products.
Pay: $17.00-$18.00/hour. Job Order # DF6839031
______________________________________________________________
Wednesday September 6, 2023
Job Title: Landscape Laborer City: Chittenango, NY
Full time, immediate opening for a tree care and landscaping business. Duties: Assist with planting, mulching, and weeding at client job sites. Requirements: Must have a valid New York State driver’s license and be able to walk long distances, stand, and sit for long periods of time. Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs. repeatedly.
Pay: $16.00-$19.00/hour. Job Order # NY1473542
______________________________________________________________
Wednesday September 6, 2023
Job Title: Housekeeper/Cleaner City: New York Mills, NY
Full time, Monday through Friday, day shift for a manufacturer voted one of the best companies to work for in New York state. Duties: Clean the front office, lobby, restrooms, break areas, conference rooms, and offices. Requirements: Previous professional cleaning experience required. Business is on the bus line.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1476176
______________________________________________________________
Thursday September 7, 2023
Job Title: Preventive Case Planner City: Utica, NY
Full time for a human services agency. Duties: Provide children, youth, and families with case planning activities to prevent out of home placement and support youth returning home from placement. Requirements: Bachelor's Degree and 2 years of experience in the Child Welfare or Juvenile Justice systems. Experience in the human services field and work with at-risk populations, preferred.
Pay: $48,500/year. Benefits. Job Order # DF6846909
______________________________________________________________
Thursday September 7, 2023
Job Title: Dishwasher City: Verona, NY
Full time for a busy restaurant and sports bar. Job Duties: Wash and clean tableware, pots, pans, and cooking equipment. Must keep dish room and equipment clean and organized. Requirements: Must be able to work in a hot, humid, and loud environment for long periods of time. Must be able to lift bags, cases, and stacks weighing up to 60 lbs. up to 30 times per shift.
Pay: Starts at $16.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF6846069
______________________________________________________________
Friday September 8, 2023
Job Title: Paralegal City: Utica, NY
Full time for a non-profit public interest law firm. Duties: Screen calls from applicants seeking civil legal assistance. Determine eligibility and make appropriate referrals. Requirements: Bachelor's degree, Associate's degree, paralegal certificate, or an equivalent combination of prior work experience. Prior work experience in a legal environment preferred.
Pay: $40,250-$61,378/year. Benefits. Job Order # NY1476081
______________________________________________________________
Friday September 8, 2023
Job Title: Carpenters Apprentice City: Utica, NY
Full time for the Carpenter’s Union. Duties: Take the first step toward becoming a Union Carpenter attend the Apprenticeship Information Session, Monday, September 11th, 6 pm in the Utica State Office Building first floor conference room. You can earn as you learn and receive a tuition free education. Requirements: Must be 18 with a high school diploma or the equivalent and the physical ability to do the job.
Pay: Prevailing wage. Benefits. Job Order # NY1475367