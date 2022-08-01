Back to Work job orders: Aug. 1 - 5, 2022

Monday August 1, 2022
Job Title: Mohawk Valley Virtual Career Fair City: Mohawk Valley, NY
The Department of Labor will be holding a Mohawk Valley Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, August 3rd from 11 am to 2 pm. More than 40 businesses will be participating. Chat with recruiters from local businesses and upload your resume for instant interviews. Tomorrow (Tuesday August 2nd) is preview day so you can check out all the great opportunities. Get the details at WKTV.com.
Visit https://nysdolvirtual5.easyvirtualfair.com For more info VirtualJobFairs@labor.ny.gov
Job Title: Plant Utility Worker City: New Hartford, NY
Full time for a metal alloy manufacturer. Duties: Move material from operation to operation, load and unload trucks, operate cranes, and drive fork trucks. Will also perform janitorial functions throughout the plant. Requirements: A high school diploma or the equivalent is required. Foundry experience or manufacturing experience is preferred.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1427176
Job Title: Patient Services Representative City: Rome, NY
Full time for a dental practice. Duties: Greet patients, collect co-payments, and verify insurance coverage. Schedule and confirm patient appointments and prepare new patient charts. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent and proven communication and customer service skills.
Pay: $16.00-$17.00/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF3882541
Job Title: Cook City: Utica, NY
Full time for a rehabilitation and nursing facility. Duties: Prepare, cook, bake, and serve a variety of foods. Perform general kitchen cleaning. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and at least one year of experience in large-scale cooking, Strong knowledge of large scale & therapeutic food prep required. Must be able to do some physical work.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF3882485
Job Title: Milk Driver-Transport City: Frankfort, NY
Full time for a regional trucking company. Duties: Transport milk to assigned destinations throughout the Northeast. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a clean CDLA driver’s license. Local, regional, and multi-state travel may be required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1427192
Job Title: Production Supervisor City: Rome, NY
Full time for a company that provides wiring solutions to the solar industry. Duties: Lead production team members and manage production capacity. Schedule overtime and shift coverage and maintain attendance and production records. Requirements: Associates degree in a manufacturing-related or technical field and 3 years of experience as a production supervisor.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1427104
Job Title: Campus Safety Officer City: Herkimer, NY
Full time position with a local college. Duties: Perform security work, fire prevention and safety enforcement. Patrol buildings, grounds, and parking areas. Requirements: Associates degree in Criminal Justice or equivalent college coursework. Candidates may substitute military service, police training or police experience for educational requirements. Must have a valid NY State Driver’s license.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1427014
Job Title: Weatherization Laborer City: Canastota, NY
Full time for a local housing authority. Duties: Provide residents with weatherization services, such as installing attic and wall insulation, CO2 detectors, and weather-stripping on doors and windows. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and a valid driver’s license. Must be able to climb a ladder and crawl into and out of tight spaces to install insulation.
Pay: $16.00/hour. Benefits Job Order # NY1427095
Job Title: Accounting Assistant City: Hamilton, NY
Full time for a local college. Duties: Responsible for the accurate and timely input of accounts payable and for answering vendor and employee questions regarding payment status. Requirements: Associates degree in Accounting, Bookkeeping, Finance or a similar field and one to three years of hands-on accounting experience. Previous experience in an academic setting preferred.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF3878189
Job Title: Order Processor City: Mohawk, NY
Full time, overnight shift, for a distributor of office supplies and equipment. Duties: Pick and fill orders for delivery to customers. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and 3 to 6 months of related experience. Must have basic math skills and be able to lift up to 50 lbs. Will be trained on operating a forklift.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1427296
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and inquire about the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662