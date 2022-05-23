WKTV Back 2 Work job orders: May 23 - 27, 2022

Monday May 23, 2022
Job Title: Heating Plant Mechanic Assistant City: Rome, NY
Full time, for a company that operates the heat plant for a local business park. Duties: Operate and maintain high- and low-pressure gas and biomass fired boilers, controls, and steam distribution systems. Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent and two years' experience in a similar mechanical trade and setting preferred. Education and training may be substituted for experience. Driver’s license required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1420211
____________________________________________________________________________________
Monday May 23, 2022
Job Title: Night Auditor City: Verona, NY
Full time for local hotel. Duties: Handle departmental accounting, post charges, complete the cashier’s report, prepare deposits, and count cashier’s bank. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent. Excellent math and reasoning skills. Previous auditor experience preferred, but not required.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # DF3200382
___________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday May 24, 2022
Job Title: Finish Carpenter City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local construction contractor. Duties: Perform commercial and residential carpentry work. Requirements: Knowledge of rough carpentry, framing, siding, painting, sheetrock, and finish work. Own tools would be a plus but are not required. Must be willing to work 40 hours per week and have reliable transportation to travel between work sites.
Pay: Based on experience. Job Order # NY1420302
____________________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday May 24, 2022
Job Title: Project Engineer City: Herkimer, NY
Full time for manufacturer specializing in high-performance alloys and metals. Duties: Ensure that scheduled maintenance services for facility equipment are logged properly and complete special projects as assigned. Requirements: Bachelor's degree preferred, Associates degree with appropriate experience may be considered. Experience in Elan manufacturing, 5s, and Project Management would be a plus.
Pay: Competitive pay. Benefits. Job Order # NY1420454
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday May 25, 2022
Job Title: Delivery Driver City: Canastota, NY
Full time for a company that manufactures cleaning cloths for residential, commercial, and industrial use. Duties: Drive a non-CDL vehicle to deliver goods and supplies in the local area. No overnight travel required. Flexibility in hours is available. Requirements: Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs., drive for periods of time, stand, bend, and climb stairs. Must have a valid NYS Driver’s License.
Pay: $18.00/hour. Job Order # NY1420504
____________________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday May 25, 2022
Job Title: Legal Insurance Specialist City: Utica, NY
Full time for a local manufacturer. Duties: Provide overall support for legal and insurance compliance and proceedings. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in legal studies or actuarial studies and 5 years previous experience in insurance or another legal field. Must have the ability to build rapport with Insurance Carriers and Legal Teams and be familiar with legal research.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # NY1420519
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday May 26, 2022
Job Title: Bakery Café Manager City: Utica, NY
Full time a human services agency serving people with disabilities. Duties: Operate a downtown bakery and café. Train, and lead the staff on a daily basis. Work with support departments to ensure everyone learns the necessary baking and culinary skills. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one to three-years’ of experience in either a bakery, food service, or restaurant operations role.
Pay: Based on experience. Benefits. Job Order # DF3199370
____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday May 26, 2022
Job Title: Milling Machine Operator City: Cazenovia, NY
Full time, day shift for a local machine shop. Duties: Set up and operate 2 to 3 machines every shift, maintain quality control and perform preventative maintenance. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and at least 2 years' CNC experience. Ability to read blueprints and, basic math skills are a must. Strong computer skills required. Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs.
Pay: $20.00-$25.00/hour. Job Order # DF3173240
Friday May 27, 2022
Job Title: Unit Assistant City: Herkimer, NY
Part time for a nursing and rehabilitation center. Duties: This is a non-clinical position helping the nursing staff with common tasks like bed making, transporting residents using wheelchairs and assisting with meals and activities. Requirements: Must be able to work a flexible schedule. Workdays and hours will vary.
Pay: $13.20/hour. Benefits. Job Order # DF3195626
____________________________________________________________________________________
Friday May 27, 2022
Job Title: Client Services Representative City: Utica, NY
Full time, first shift for a bank. Duties: Take calls from clients to assist them with their checking account, savings account, credit card or mortgage loan. Requirements: High School diploma or the equivalent and 1 year of customer service experience. Experience in the banking or financial area and experience in a client services capacity preferred. Must be able to work a weekend shift.
Pay: $21.00/hour. Benefits Job Order # DF3200327
__________________________________________________________________________________
For more information, contact your local Working Solutions office and give them the job order number you'd like to apply for.
Herkimer County: 315-867-1400 | Madison County: 315-363-2400 | Oneida County-Utica: 315-793-2229 | Oneida County-Rome: 315-356-0662