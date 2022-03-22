Banners will line Utica's Memorial Parkway to honor local veterans

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is honoring local veterans by hanging banners in their honor from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced the new Hometown Heroes Banner Program on Tuesday at the Parkway Center.
Banners honoring both living and fallen soldiers will line Memorial Parkway from Mohawk Valley Community College to Genesee Street.
The city is partnering with the local Daughters of the American Revolution, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 490 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 944 to manage the program.
“We can never do enough to honor our Veterans. The City of Utica is proud to join forces with local businesses and organizations to support the Hometown Heroes Banner Program,” said Palmieri. “This initiative is a great way for families and friends to express their appreciation for a loved one who has served our country.”
Because there are limited poles along the Parkway, the banners will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, veterans from Utica will be given preference. Each banner costs $110.
To submit a home to honor a hometown hero, click here.