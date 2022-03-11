 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, and Southern Cayuga
counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow could produce snowfall rates of
1 to 2 inches per hour for a time late tonight into Saturday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Bars and restaurants prepare for St. Patrick's Day weather and crowds

  Updated
  • 0

 

UTICA, N.Y. - While many are watching the weather, many bars and restaurants are getting ready for Saturday. Varick Street is a popular place to grab food and drinks right after the St. Patrick's Day Parade, and where most of the rush will be. 

Bars are gearing up for the parade by making sure their to-do list is complete. Michelle Klosek, owner and operator of The Varick, Stief, and Sickenberger said she's been preparing for the St. Patrick's Day Parade for two weeks. 

Klosek said, " I had to clean this place out, stock coolers, make sure the ATMs are on, the WIFI, the fire codes, I have to make sure all exits are cleared....it's old hat and I've been doing this for 35 years."

Many bars are expecting a large turnout despite the snow. Danny Sullivan, bartender at Lukin's said they plan on opening the patio to make more room for people coming off the streets. 

Sullivan said, "We're unaware of what's the turnouts going to be because of the weather, we've been seeing the reports so we might get a little bit of snow I think that regardless we're going to have our patio opened up so we'll have a couple of bartenders out there too taking on how many people we might see in the streets." 

Not every bar has the staff to man the crowd. Nail Creek Pub & Brewery tells NewsChannel 2 that only four bartenders will work the St. Patrick's Day rush. 

