Bassett Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network’s Birth Center in Cooperstown welcomed the first baby of the new year in the early morning hours on Jan. 2.
Calvin and Sarah Hardy, of Jordanville, welcomed their third child, Ezra, around 3:15 a.m.
“We thought Ezra would make his appearance in 2022,” said Sarah. “But we’re so happy he decided to arrive in the New Year – we can’t believe he is officially the first baby of 2023 at Bassett! We’re very excited to move into the New Year with a bigger family.”
Ezra joins older siblings Oliver, 5, and Leah, 3.
According to Bassett, 975 babies were born at the Birthing Center in 2022.