Bavarian Festival kicks off Friday at Utica Maennerchor

UTICA, N.Y. – The Bavarian Festival at the Utica Maennerchor in Marcy will kick off Friday with traditional food and fun.
There will be kartoffel slinkies (spiraled potatoes), kase (cheese), and speckwurfel (bacon bits) available to purchase throughout the event, which runs through Sunday.
The event will also feature live music, dancing and beer.
Hours are 5 - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Three-day passes are also available for $10.