Beautifying Utica: 2023 GreenUtica Garden Tour Takes Place Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The 2023 GreenUtica Garden Tour will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The 2023 edition of the tour is presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and co-hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County.
The GreenUtica Garden Tour is a self-guided, walking/driving tour of home and business gardens, floral displays and notable landscaping in Utica, according to GreenUtica.
There are 85 homes and businesses on the tour, which is free and open to the public.
The Garden Tour will span throughout East, Downtown-Mid and South Utica.
The goal of the Garden Tour and GreenUtica is to beautify the City of Utica, while promoting the healthy activity of gardening.
"The point is really to inspire people to want to learn more about tips and techniques they can bring back to their own property and get that excited about beautification by using nature, trees, flowers, shrubs and all that good stuff," GreenUtica Executive Director Gina Pearce said.
You can visit GreenUtica at 1641 Genesee Street to grab a map to begin your journey.
