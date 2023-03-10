Beeches, Oneida County History Center nominated for historical registers

Two local properties have been nominated to be added to the state and national registers of historic places.
The former site of the Beeches in Rome was nominated for its early 20th-century architecture and its contribution to the city’s economy.
There are six Tudor Revival stone buildings, a concrete pool and two stone gates on the grounds, which were designed between 1916 and 1949 for local inventor and businessman, Frank Potter.
In 1949, the Destito family purchased the property and turned it into The Beeches Inn and Conference Center, where many local and regional events were held over the years. The venue closed in 2018 and was purchased by Nascentia Health in 2021.
The second nominated property is the site of the former First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Utica, which is now the Oneida County History Center at 1608 Genesee St.
The building was originally built in 1914 and features Classical Revival architectural design embodying the simple, rational beliefs promoted by contemporary Christian Science churches. It was designed by Agnes, Rushmer & Jennison.
Properties that are added to the registers are eligible for preservation services, state grants and historic rehabilitation tax credits.