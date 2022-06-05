Believe 271 Motorcycle Ride

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. - Occupational cancer could impact 62 percent of firefighters, which means many firefighters and their families have dealt with cancer in their innermost circles.
A motorcycle ride started Saturday at the Westmoreland Fire Deparment to support Believe 271, a local organization that provides assistance to the families of firefighters dealing with cancer.
About 200 bikers rode through Oneida and Herkimer counties to raise money for the cause to ensure Believe 271's mission, that "No one fights alone."
President of the NY Red Knights 19 Sandy Quattrociocchi said the ride started from humble beginnings eight years ago.
"Our very first ride, we didn't have great expectations," Quattrociocchi said. "We were just hoping it would take off and we would be able to raise a little bit of money and be able to donate to the foundation to give a little support and help."
75 bikers participated in the first ride. They missed one year due to the pandemic, but last year 200 riders participated and more than $4,600 was raised to donate to Believe 271.
This year, they hope to make a large donation.
"We had over 200 riders last year and I think our registration today brought us well over 200 again," Quattrociocchi said.
"This is a beautiful cause," Quattrociocchi said. "It really helps a lot of people. We are able to raise a lot of money through the raffles that are given by the different fire departments, different individuals, buisnesses diferent organizations in the area. "Believe 271 has done great things for a great many people."
The ride certainly did take off with bikers coming from far and wide, some even from out of state.
The cause is personal for many participant. They've seen a friend or a family member suffer from cancer. Many have seen a friend or family member benefit from the Believe 271 Foundation.
For others, it's the realization of what firefighters do - the sacrifice on the job.
"I have had people say they didn't realize what a firefighter or an EMS or fire police or a volunteer in the service acutally goes through until their partner hears those tones go off at night and they get up and climb out of bed and get dressed and go off to wherever to help other people," Quattrociocchi said.
Brian McQueen, a cancer survivor himself was instrumental in the start of Believe 271.
His treatments for this type of cancer needed to be done in New York City at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center where he had to live for six weeks. It was an idea of two brother firefighters, Brian Palmer and Brian Healey, to raise funds to assist in his treatments. Knowing the increase in cancer in firefighters across the nation, McQueen declined the funding, but rather asked his friends to take this great idea and make it grow so that others affected by occupational cancer or life-threatening illness could be helped.
Sadly, cancer in firefighters is not going away at this point.
"Most recently," McQueen said at the start of the ride, "We just heard of a 54-year-old firefighter from the Maynard Fire Department that came down with Stage 4 liver cancer. This person gave up his life to help his community,"
This sacrifice is what brings these bikers back year after year. The Believe 271 family steps in to help firefighters dealing with cancer and their families.
State Senator Joe Griffo, (R) - 47th NY Senate District, on hand for the start of the ride said it best.
"Out of adversity they saw opportunity," Griffo said. "This ride today with the Red Knights and others, you are making a meaningful contribution to help others."
Believe 271 Foundation, Inc. was formed in March of 2014 benefitting volunteer firefighters in Oneida and Herkimer counties. At that time, McQueen, was Deputy Coordinator Car 271 and his badge number became the icon of the foundation.