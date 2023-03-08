Beloved longtime NewsChannel 2 anchor, Bill Worden, passes away at 80

Beloved former NewsChannel 2 anchor, Bill Worden, passed away Wednesday morning following a brief illness. He was 80.
Bill was a familiar face on television screens across the Mohawk Valley for 35 years, keeping the community up-to-date on the latest news and happenings in the region during his time on air from 1977-2012.
“The word ‘icon’ gets thrown around a lot to describe folks whose accomplishments are noteworthy, but Bill earned that title in every sense of the word,” said Steve McMurray, vice president and general manager of WKTV. “His picture still adorns the hallway in our main entrance because, for so many years, Bill was WKTV.”
Sadly, Bill lost his beloved wife, Janna, just last year. Shortly after her death, Bill wrote a book called “A Kansas Love Story,” sharing his memories of how they met and grew their love over 59 years together.
Bill was also a proud veteran who was dedicated to supporting military causes.
Funeral services are still being arranged and will be released when they become available.
The WKTV staff is keeping the Worden family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.