Beloved parrot, Bosco, of The Sneaker Store in New Hartford, 'crosses rainbow bridge'

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Bosco – the parrot who greeted customers at Karaz Shoes and The Sneaker Store for decades – passed away peacefully Monday, according to a social media post by owner, Rich Karaz.
Many residents will remember seeing the African grey parrot chatting in his cage while shopping at either business over the last 40 years.
Karaz says Bosco wasn’t acting himself early Monday morning and “crossed the rainbow bridge” around noon.
The Facebook post reads, in part:
“Bosco was an amazing creature who brought happiness and smiles to friends and customers for over 40 years and to see his empty cage really hurts. He just received a box from his favorite shop with new toys and treats and with no symptoms or indicators that something was wrong makes this all the more difficult to realize he's gone.”