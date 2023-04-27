Benefit planned for local woman fighting rare form of cancer

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A benefit will be held Saturday for a local woman battling a rare form of gastrointestinal (GI) cancer.
Amanda Bronga, 38, has stage four jejunal adenocarcinoma, which is the rarest type of GI tract cancer affecting the small intestine. In August of 2022, doctors told Amanda she had only two years left to live. This was devastating news for her and her husband, Anthony, as well as their two kids, Anthony Jr. and Alyss.
Because her form of cancer is so rare, there isn’t a specific chemotherapy plan to treat it, however, she is still undergoing chemo treatments and other procedures, and has a surgery coming up.
“Most of my treatments are in Bassett in Herkimer, but I do go to New York every now and then for follow-ups,” Amanda said. “I will be having surgery in New York in May to help remove the tumors and try and alleviate pain, so I'm back and forth between New York and Bassett in Herkimer for treatments.”
The benefit aims to help Amanda and her family with growing medical bills and travel costs. It will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 3 - 6 p.m. at the New Hartford Legion, 8616 Clinton St.
The cost is $25 per person or $45 per couple. There will be food, drinks, music and raffles at the event.