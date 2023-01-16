Big Jays Pizzeria opens second location in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – When Jason Jaegers took a chance opening a pizza restaurant during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had no idea his success would allow him to open a second location in his hometown.
Jason, who was born and raised in Rome, operates Big Jays Pizzeria on River Road in Marcy with his wife, Jessica.
“I have a passion for pizza. My father was a big eater, he loved stopping by and seeing the success of his son,” said Jason. “I come from a very big family where - a lot of us are not ready to do things on our own - we always counted on each other to help each other out, but I took the risk and it paid off.”
When he had the opportunity to buy the former Luigi’s location on North James Street earlier this year, he jumped at the chance to expand.
Jason and his team have been working for about six weeks to prepare for opening, which included sprucing up the interior to make it “modern and cool.”
Between both locations, Jason says he now has about 45 employees, and wants his customers to know that there are no plans to close the Marcy restaurant.