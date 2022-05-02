Bikes on Board: Amtrak offers “Carry-On Bicycle Service”

UTICA, N.Y.- Warmer weather allows for bikers to enjoy a ride on the Erie Canalway Trail. When you do ride the Erie Canalway Trail from one end to the other, most riders would have to go 360 miles back to get to where they began. Amtrak and Park & Trails New York partnered to offer “Carry-On-Bicycle Service.”
The service started in January of 2020, but due to the pandemic, many people weren’t able to utilize the service. The Carry on Bicycle service is provided for three lines that run between Albany and Buffalo and parallel the Erie Canalway Trail.
Erica Schneider, Fellow for Park & Trails New York, biked from Albany to Utica to meet with NewsChannel 2. Schneider said she was later going to take the Amtrak train, using the carry-on service provided back to Albany.
"You can take your bike you can just book it with a ticket as an add-on then you can just bring the conductors will help you find the car and load it up just like any other piece of carry-on luggage," said Schneider.
Jeff Wager, Schneiders spouse, and avid biker said he’s eager to utilize the Amtrak carry-on option because he’s able to enjoy his trip more.
"I can ride to my destination and not have to ride back it kind of kills the charm of the trip knowing you've got all this distance and being fatigued at the end thinking about riding all the way back," said Wager.
Wager said the trip down the Erie Canalway Trail also includes stopping for food, repairs, and sleep. The amount of equipment carried on the bike can also add to the fatigue.
"The bike weighs probably 80 to 90 pounds loaded like this, maybe more. The bike itself is pretty close to 30 {pounds} on its own," said Wager.
Schneider said, "I have everything I need for the whole weekend for the whole trip we spent a night camping so of course, I have my tent, my sleeping bag, a sleeping mat in this one, my clothes, some toiletries, and you know not too much else."
Schneider also said Park and Trails New York has been working on bringing more tourism and revenue to places that run through the Erie Canalway Trail. The partnership with Amtrak encourages the goal.
"We have a long-standing partnership with the New York State Canal Corporation, to promote and enhance the experience of the Erie Canalway Trail for visitors and residents in Upstate New York.” She added, “One aspect of that was the advocacy to get bikes on trains and now it's promoting that we can do it and spreading the word."