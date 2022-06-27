Bill Worden reflects on his marriage in new book 'A Kansas Love Story'

UTICA, N.Y. – Longtime NEWSChannel 2 anchor Bill Worden is sharing the story of how he met the love of his life, his wife Janna, in his new book “A Kansas Love Story.”
Bill shares how he met his wife, who just so happened to live in Kansas, about 1,200 miles away from his upstate New York roots. He says it was love at first sight – a love that lasted 59 years.
The summary of the book states: “Two different people from two different parts of the country growing up in two different cultures came together feeling so strongly for each other that they felt they've known each other all their lives.”
The book is now available to order on Amazon.
Bill will hold a book signing at Big Apple Music in the near future, but a date has not yet been decided.