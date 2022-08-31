Birthday parade celebrates local centenarian in Dolgeville

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. – The Dolgeville community helped Anna Musellah celebrate a special birthday on Wednesday with a parade and, of course, some cake.
For her 100th birthday, Anna’s family surprised her with a parade that went right to her house, where she has lived since her family moved to Dolgeville from Italy in 1924.
Longevity appears to run in the family; Anna says her father also lived to be 100 years old.
Anna is still active in the community and even plays the organ at church.
“I do my own work – cook and bake. I have my health problems, I have arthritis in my hands. That don't stop me doing from what I want to do. When I get tired, I take a break – a coffee break. I take a lot of coffee breaks,” Anna said.
After the parade family and friends joined Anna for some rum cake.