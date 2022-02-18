Black Owned Zumba Class keeps moving despite pandemic

UTICA, N.Y. - Teoka Muhammad, also known as "ZumbaSista" is a black-owned Zumba instructor that operates out of the Carol L. Crooms Cultural Educational Center in Utica. ZumbaSista hasn't had a class since March of 2020.
Muhammad said, "When things shut down it was very difficult and confusing to turn it back on because information kept changing."
Today was the first class in two years. A handful of people came to blow off steam and have fun while doing it.
Muhammad said she didn't stand still during the pandemic. She taught classes through Zoom, at schools for children, even during the Boilermaker, dancing until the very last person crossed the finish line. Muhammad said being virtual wasn't the same as being in person.
Muhammad said, "It's not just the place you know it's the energy and the friendship in the room, you know. It felt so amazing, I really appreciate everyone coming out and participating."
Pamela Martin, also a ZumbaSista, said she's been participating in classes with Muhammad for 11 years.
Martin said, "She's got rhythm, she's got moves, she's got style the music makes you feel like you're having a party, the family that's here is diverse, there are different shapes and sizes, we all move the same we have a good time, we have a good time at your own pace so again she motivates us but the music, it's just...feel the music, it's a good feeling."
Muhammad said classes are not in session yet, but she plans on having a grand opening sometime in the spring.