Boilermaker registration opens in March; 45th anniversary logo unveiled

UTICA, N.Y. – The Boilermaker Road Race will be a summer event again this year after postponing until the fall last year due to the pandemic.
The 45th-anniversary race will be held Sunday, July 10. All participants will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the race.
Priority registration opens March 3 for those who participated in the 2021 race and will run through March 10. Regular registration begins March 11 and remains open until July 5 or until caps are reached for each race. The cap for this year’s 15K race is 14,500 and 4,500 for the 5K race.
The Boilermaker team also revealed the new event logo on Thursday recognizing the milestone anniversary.
Events leading up to the big race will return once again, including the Boilermaker Kids Race, Youth Olympics and the Health and Wellness Expo.
The post-race party will also be held at Saranac from 8 a.m. to noon, and is open to all.
For more information on Boilermaker events or to register for the races, click here.