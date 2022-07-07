Boilermaker Youth Olympics event returns to Utica's Proctor Park

UTICA, N.Y. – Local kids gathered in Utica Thursday for the return of the Boilermaker Youth Olympics.
The event was held at Proctor Park and included basketball, the 50-yeard dash, 100-yard dash, Connect Four and checkers.
Kids could also get creative with sidewalk chalk art.
The event was on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic and Utica Recreation Director Lonnie Jenkins says it’s good to be back.
"It feels great when you see all these kids out here. That's important. they've been locked up around in the house and it's great to see the numbers back. Hopefully, we don't have to go through another pandemic for a long time,” Jenkins said.
The Youth Olympics were last held in 2018.