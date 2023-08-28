Book Bag Giveaway & Free Health Screening In Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Muslim Community Association of the Mohawk Valley, in partnership with multiple organizations, handed out over 1,000 book bags to kids in need.
The event ran from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and was held outside of Utica City Hall.
Each book bag came with supplies such as pencils, erasers, notebooks, folders and more.
A goal of the giveaway was to make sure students in the local Utica area can go back to school with all the necessary supplies.
A free health screening from members of MVHS was also provided to those in attendance.
"Any supplies that are needed for the school preparation...it's there," Dr. Mohsin Syed said. "Along with the parents that bring their kids in, we have blood pressure and blood sugar checks, cholesterol, all to make them aware that education is important, but as well as health, because health is also important for everyone."
This was the sixth year that the Muslim Community Association of the Mohawk Valley hosted a book bag giveaway.
Dr. Syed also said it couldn't have been possible without the generous sponsors.
- ICNA Relief
- Mohawk Valley Health System
- United Way of the Mohawk Valley
- Community Foundation
- Minar Fine Indian Cuisine
A link to the MCAMV Facebook can be found here.