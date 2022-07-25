Boonville Oneida County Fair: Schedule of events

The Boonville Oneida County Fair begins Tuesday and the festivities will continue through Sunday, wrapping up with the demolition derby at the grandstand.
Traditional events are are this year’s schedule, including the 4-H activities, the midway, agriculture shows, educational exhibits and tractor pulls.
There will also be a free petting zoo daily, as well as other animal events and demonstrations by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Tracy Byrd will also perform at the grandstand Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.
See the full fair schedule below: