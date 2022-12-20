 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 45 to 50 knots.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Bradley Elementary student wins Oneida County Conservation 2022 poster contest

  • 0
Conservation web

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Sixth grader, Matteo Viti was announced by the Oneida County Conservation Education Days Committee as their Grand Prize Winner of the 2022 Poster Contest.

Viti is a student from Mrs. Fornino’s class at Bradley Elementary School in New Hartford. The award was presented to him at the school on Dec. 1. His prize was a fishing package, given by the Federated Sportsmen's Club of Oneida County, as well as a framed wildlife print by artist, Tom Yacovella.

Two other winners were chosen from each classroom that entered the contest. Multiple schools were included, including Bradley, ER Hughes, Myles, New Hartford, Stokes, Rome, JD George, Verona, Clinton, Adirondack and New York Mills.

Those additional winners were awarded a 1-year subscription to the NYS Conservationist magazine, donated by the Federated Sportsman’s Clubs of Oneida County, Inc.

Recommended for you