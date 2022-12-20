Bradley Elementary student wins Oneida County Conservation 2022 poster contest

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Sixth grader, Matteo Viti was announced by the Oneida County Conservation Education Days Committee as their Grand Prize Winner of the 2022 Poster Contest.
Viti is a student from Mrs. Fornino’s class at Bradley Elementary School in New Hartford. The award was presented to him at the school on Dec. 1. His prize was a fishing package, given by the Federated Sportsmen's Club of Oneida County, as well as a framed wildlife print by artist, Tom Yacovella.
Two other winners were chosen from each classroom that entered the contest. Multiple schools were included, including Bradley, ER Hughes, Myles, New Hartford, Stokes, Rome, JD George, Verona, Clinton, Adirondack and New York Mills.
Those additional winners were awarded a 1-year subscription to the NYS Conservationist magazine, donated by the Federated Sportsman’s Clubs of Oneida County, Inc.