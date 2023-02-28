Bring a soup to pass at the crockpot gathering at Inlet Town Hall in March

INLET, N.Y. -- A crockpot gathering will take place at the Inlet Town Hall on Mar. 11 at 12 p.m.
Anyone who would like to attend can create a pot/crockpot of soup to be shared with all who come to the event. Some individuals like to bring bread or crackers to compliment their soups which are also welcome. Take-home containers will be available for 50 cents as well.
Once you have sampled all the soups, a survey will be given to you so you can nominate your favorite. People's choice awards will be chosen based on the nominations.
Coffee, tea and water will be available as well as bowls and spoons. If you want to make a $10 donation to the local food pantry, that is encouraged.
Photo: crock pot web