Broadway memorabilia for sale at Utica pop-up shop

UTICA, N.Y. – The Broadway Theatre League of Utica is holding a pop-up shop where theater enthusiasts can buy show banners, posters, playbills and more.
The group has collected memorabilia over the year and decided it’s about time to share it with the public.
“Through the years Broadway Utica has held on to signed show memorabilia, playbills, and banners. Recently we have decided to do some spring cleaning and with that said, you can benefit from our ‘can’t throw that away’ phobia,” says Carrie LoGalbo- Klepaldo, marketing manager of Broadway Utica. “A great deal of items are up for sale, including titles such as ‘Jersey Boys,’ ‘Blue Man Group,’ ‘Dirty Dancing,’ ‘Fame,’ ‘CATS,’ ‘Annie,’ ‘Hairspray,’ ‘The Book of Mormon,’ ‘Cabaret,’ ‘Waitress’ and more. “
The shop is at the Broadway Utica Box Office, 258 Genesee St.
It will be open:
- Thursday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Proceeds from the shop will go back into the league to support more productions at The Stanley Theatre.