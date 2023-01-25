 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mix with and change to freezing
rain and sleet early this evening, before changing to all rain
overnight. Downslope winds off the Catskills may diminish
snowfall amounts in lower elevation areas of Otsego and Delaware
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Broadway Theatre League of Utica in need of donations for Students on Broadway Program

  • 0
The Stanley

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica is asking for the public's help, sending over 500 students in grades K-2, to see 'Bluey's Big Play,' through its Students on Broadway Program. 

Donations are now being accepted to help send these students to see the show. The number of students that can attend will be decided based on the number of donations received from the community. Donations can be made by clicking here.

The show comes to The Stanley Theatre on March 29. To find out if your school, group or organization is eligible, click here. Applications will be accepted for two days only, beginning Jan. 30 and ending Jan. 31. 

Recommended for you