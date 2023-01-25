Broadway Theatre League of Utica in need of donations for Students on Broadway Program

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica is asking for the public's help, sending over 500 students in grades K-2, to see 'Bluey's Big Play,' through its Students on Broadway Program.
Donations are now being accepted to help send these students to see the show. The number of students that can attend will be decided based on the number of donations received from the community. Donations can be made by clicking here.
The show comes to The Stanley Theatre on March 29. To find out if your school, group or organization is eligible, click here. Applications will be accepted for two days only, beginning Jan. 30 and ending Jan. 31.